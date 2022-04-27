Opposition triggers Vasco in Justice to delegitimize board and suspend effects of the 30th AGE | vasco

The opposition called Vasco in court to delegitimize the management of Jorge Salgado and suspend the effects of the Extraordinary General Assembly scheduled for next Saturday, which will vote on possible changes in the statute to allow the possibility of constituting a Sociedad Anónima do Futebol (SAF). ).

+ Football dictates Vasco’s political climate in SAF voting week

The authors of the action are partners Wevergton Brito Lima and Walter Brito Lima, members of the Identidade Vasco group. The process was distributed on Tuesday to the 3rd Civil Court of the Capital District.

1 of 3 Jorge Salgado in the company of directors at 777 Partners in São Januário — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco Jorge Salgado in the company of directors at 777 Partners in São Januário — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

In the initial 33-page piece, the partners argue that the 2020 election, which elected Jorge Salgado as president, is still sub judice and has not had its instances exhausted. In this way, they claim, “decisions that have irreversible consequences for the club” cannot be taken. Check out an excerpt:

“It must be said, therefore, that the entire governing body that currently presides over the club finds itself hanging on precarious decisions, which are still awaiting a final decision and a res judicata.

Precisely because it is based on a precarious decision, which can be revoked or modified at any moment, the governing body of the Vasco da Gama does not have the legitimacy to make decisions that have irreversible consequences for the club.

[…] It cannot be conceived, under any legal or social justice aspect, that the sale of football from a club with the history, titles and the grandeur and representativeness of the Vascounder the fragile shelter of a precarious decision of a provisional guardianship granted in the troubled period of 2020″.

+ Group created to debate SAF has a lawyer, economist and even an engineer

Last week, political leaders of Vasco’s opposition met in Leven Siano’s office to question some points in the SAF process and, on the occasion, considered judicializing the AGE on the 30th. of voting and absence of the opposition in a debate group.

Next Saturday, the partners meet in General Assembly to approve or not any changes in the statute that aim to allow the possibility of constituting a SAF. This is the second of four steps in the rite that intends to sell 70% of the shares of the future SAF to 777 Partners. – the statutory amendments have already been approved by the Deliberative Council.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Vasco’s signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

+ Read more news from Vasco

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The ge Vasco podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!