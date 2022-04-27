Owner of Facebook (FBOK34), Meta earns less, but above expectations

Owner of Facebook (FBOK34) and the company’s new name, Meta recorded a net profit of US$ 7.465 billion in the first quarter of this year, a figure 21% lower than reported a year earlier.

Meta’s earnings per share came in at $2.72, up from the $2.56 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

In terms of revenue, the Target reached US$ 27.91 billion, 7% higher than a year earlier, but lower than the projected US$ 28.2 billion.

After the release of the results, the company’s shares soared more than 13.1% in the NY post-market, while in the regular trading session on Wednesday (27) they fell 3.3%.

More balance sheet data

Investors were eyeing Facebook’s daily active users (DAUs) numbers, given that it had disappointed in the latest release.

However, there was a 4% increase in DAUs, reaching 1.96 billion on average in March 2022, above estimates.

The number of Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) amounted to 2.94 billion as of March 31, 2022, up 3% year-over-year.

“We made progress this quarter on several of the company’s top priorities, and we remain confident in the opportunities and long-term growth that our product roadmap will unlock,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta.

“More people use our services today than ever before, and I am proud of how our products are serving people all over the world.”

Expectations

“We expect total revenue for Q2 2022 to be in the $28-30 billion range. This outlook reflects the continuation of trends that impacted revenue growth in the first quarter, including the smoothness in the second half of the first quarter that coincided with the war in Ukraine,” the company’s CFO wrote.

Additionally, Meta reported that total expenditures for 2022 are expected to be in the range of US$87-92 billion, down from the previous outlook of US$90-95 billion. Expense growth this year is likely to be driven primarily by the Family of Apps segment, followed by Reality Labs.

On capital expenditures in 2022, including principal payments on finance leases, the Target projects them to be in the range of $29-34 billion, unchanged from the previous estimate.

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

Related