Palmas Units warn about the prevention of hypertension; 23.1% of the population has a diagnosis – Conection Tocantins

Chronic disease, hypertension, a serious public health problem in Brazil, can be prevented, controlled and treated in the municipal health network of Palmas. In allusion to the National Day for the Prevention and Combat of Hypertension, celebrated this Tuesday, the 26th, the Municipal Health Department (Semus) of the Capital, which has been carrying out since the beginning of the month several activities in its Family Health Units (USFs). ) and other locations, alerts the population about the importance of disease prevention.

Thus, on Tuesday, 26th, health professionals dedicated special moments to share with users of the Unified Health System (SUS) updated information on the care of arterial hypertension, popularly known as high blood pressure.

During the waiting intervals for care, the multidisciplinary health teams held conversation circles to explain how the change in pressure in the body and the causes of the disease happens. On the occasion, they reinforced that prevention involves the adoption of good eating habits and physical exercise. Among the factors that contribute to the development of the disease are obesity, physical inactivity, stress, smoking and excessive amounts of alcohol or sodium (salt) in the diet.

Nurse at the USF at Arne 53 (406 North), Nígima Bezerra explains that the increase in pressure occurs when the blood pumped by the heart to irrigate the organs or to move exerts a force against the artery walls. “When we measure the pressure, the ideal is to mark 120 for 80 or 12 for 8, this value is considered normal. Individuals considered hypertensive have pressure equal to or greater than 140 by 90, popularly known as 14 by 9”.

Accession

The manager of Health Care Lines, nurse Ilton Batista, emphasizes that adherence to treatment is the great challenge for professionals and health services, especially in Primary Care. “The Palmas health network follows a care model for hypertensive patients within the actions outlined in Primary Care, seeking to recognize patients with the pathology, offering follow-up to hypertensive patients, with increased access to health services, offering medications and guiding its correct use, in addition to encouraging the adoption of diet and physical exercises”, describes the manager.

vigitel

Data from the latest Surveillance of Risk and Protection Factors for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey (Vigitel – Brasil 2021) showed that, in the set of 27 capitals, the frequency of medical diagnosis of arterial hypertension was 26.3%, with 27 .1% among women and 25.4% among men. In Palmas, the survey found that 23.1% of the population has a diagnosis of hypertension, 24% among men and 22.4 among women.