Palmeiras can close with 4 big names in the middle of the year

Despite having a great time and having a great season, Palmeiras understands that they need reinforcements for Abel Ferreira’s squad. Currently, not counting the base players, the team has less than 22 players available.

In this way, when the next transfer window opens, in July, the club can and should have some news, already having some names speculated.

Andreas, Fernandinho, Paulinho and Alario can reinforce Palmeiras

One of them, which has been gaining more and more strength, is midfielder Andreas Pereira, who is leaving Flamengo. Jorge Nicola heard from people connected to the athlete that Verdão is interested in the athlete and has already made initial contacts, but still without any official proposal.

Verdão’s intention would be to replace Jailson, who was injured and should miss much of the rest of the season. Another speculated midfielder is Fernandinho, who will leave City. However, the player has preference for Athletico.

Another position that should be reinforced in Abel Ferreira’s team is that of centre-forward. The coach has already made it clear that he wants another name for the position and can finally have this reinforcement in the middle of the year. The most speculated name is Alario, but the negotiation is not simple. Another player quoted, but who plays on the sides, is Paulinho, also from Bayer Leverkusen.