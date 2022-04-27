News

Parliament will hear minister Ana Catarina Mendes on the reception of refugees at the request of the PCP | Assembly of the Republic

It will only be after the budgetary process, that is, more than a month from now, but the Deputy Minister for Parliamentary Affairs will go to the Assembly of the Republic to provide clarifications on the legal status and conditions of reception and reception of refugees, after having been unanimously approved a PCP application this Wednesday morning at the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, Rights, Liberties and Guarantees.

