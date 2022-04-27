Parliament will hear minister Ana Catarina Mendes on the reception of refugees at the request of the PCP | Assembly of the Republic

It will only be after the budgetary process, that is, more than a month from now, but the Deputy Minister for Parliamentary Affairs will go to the Assembly of the Republic to provide clarifications on the legal status and conditions of reception and reception of refugees, after having been unanimously approved a PCP application this Wednesday morning at the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, Rights, Liberties and Guarantees.

The communist bench wants to know what measures the government has put in place to deal with the “unexpected influx of refugees” following the war in Ukraine – many because they have family living in Portugal for a few years – but also about the refugees who have arrived from other countries also because of conflicts or economic crises.

“It is an undeniable humanitarian duty that Portugal takes care of welcoming these people with dignity”, defends the PCP, which stresses, however, that the situation of “fragility” in which many find themselves can be taken advantage of by those who exploit them as labor. cheap, but also for situations of trafficking in human beings – and the fact that, in the Ukrainian case, it is mainly women and children who travel. “It is an opportunity to improve the general conditions for the reception of refugees, to adopt the good practices that are being developed in other European countries and to improve the conditions of the institutions” that deal with this phenomenon, defended the deputy Alma Rivera.







The communist parliamentarian also stressed the need to “understand how financial resources, in practice, reach refugees and the organizations that accompany them. We all know situations where people who sought shelter in our country have been lost.”

The liberal deputy resorted to irony to point out that the IL “is glad to know that the PCP is concerned about the consequences” of Russia’s “barbaric invasion” of Ukraine and “with the fact that the Ukrainian people are being forced to abandon their country.” Although her bench did not agree with the terms of the request, deputy Patrícia Gilvaz voted in favor of the hearing.

The PS saw in this hearing an “opportunity for the Government to give a good note of all the measures that were taken” that show that Portugal “is an example in immigration policies”. Isabel Rodrigues insisted on giving examples with measures such as the granting of temporary protection, access to health care, social protection and education, as well as measures for unaccompanied minors.

Blockist Pedro Filipe Soares took the opportunity to point out the “difficulty in monitoring Parliament in some concrete Government policies”, exemplifying the fact that some funds are not listed in the budget, and adding that the budget proposal in this area “did not change between October and April”, as if a war had not started in Europe. “We are also interested in evaluating the response that Portugal is giving in welcoming and monitoring (which is where there are more failures) the flow of refugees and migrants from other parts of the world.”