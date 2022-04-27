Technology

patch brings VRR feature support

Capcom released, this Tuesday (26), a new update for Resident Evil Village. DAvailable for download only on PS5, Patch 1003 adds full support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology and ensures smoother performance of the title on the next-gen console.

The news comes a day after Sony revealed that it will include VRR in the PlayStation 5 system this week as a way to improve the graphics capabilities of numerous compatible games. Now, next-gen Resident Evil Village users will be able to enjoy stable frame rates, reduced latency and minimized issues on monitors and televisions with HDMI 2.1.

So far, names like Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension and Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales have already received technology support. However, it is estimated that in the coming days more games will be updated to support VRR.

Resident Evil Village and more VRR compatible games

The reveal of VRR on the PS5 was accompanied by a listing of games that support the feature. According to Sony, updates will be released in the next few days for download, at no additional cost, to new generation players. In addition, future releases will automatically be eligible to use the functionality from ‘Day One’. Click here to see the titles!

