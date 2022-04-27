Patient is discharged one year after being hospitalized with Covid-19 in Belém | For

A patient was discharged in Belém a year after being hospitalized because of Covid-19. The hospital discharge of Sandriely Santos de Souza, 27, at Hospital Galileu was announced on Tuesday (26) by the state government.

She has comorbidities and other diseases that ended up resulting in complications and a long hospital stay. She even underwent chest surgeries because of the worsening infection with the coronavirus.

Sandriely had acute bacterial meningitis at birth, which progressed to cerebral palsy. She also developed other illnesses, such as pneumonia, in addition to Covid. Her discharge was celebrated by her mother and medical staff.

According to the nurse at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Brendo Richardy Lobato Lago, at first, there was difficulty in understanding the patient, who does not speak. But over time, the treatment became more viable, as they understood from the expressions whether or not she liked the position she was left in, for example.

“She was one of the first patients I had contact with when I was transferred to the ICU. […] There was a trick that the team discovered: To make her more comfortable, I had to put a song on her cell phone and sing excerpts to her, she opened a big smile”, informed the nurse.

She was also happy when she was taken for walks around the hospital unit. “This tour was her big moment to go out of the ICU, see the sky and feel the wind in her face. She loved it,” said the nurse.

The social service and a multidisciplinary team followed the entire hospitalization and trained the mother to continue with care at home.

“The Hospital was put in our way to save the life of my daughter, who got very sick after catching Covid-19”, said the mother, Jardenira Santos, who is exclusively dedicated to her daughter’s care.

