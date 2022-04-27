Paysandu striker wants to overcome “goal drought”

One of Paysandu’s main outlets, forward Robinho has been playing well again in Márcio Fernandes’ team. Against Mirassol, it was his cross for Marlon to score for the bicolors. The athlete commented on his moment at Lobo, talked about the goal drought and that he is looking to evolve even more.

“Thank God I was able to help Paysandu with one more assist. I’m happy to be able to help our team, I always want to be on the field with good performances, whether with a goal or an assist. I know the goal will come at the right time. I’ve had an evolution very good. I was able to help my teammates both defensively and offensively, especially giving assists. I’m happy with my moment and I’m looking to evolve even more”, he commented.

At the moment when Papão was trying to balance things out in the second half, when he was under pressure from Mirassol, Robinho, in a promising attack, felt his left thigh and had to leave the field. He will be evaluated in Belém to know the severity of the injury. The Boogeyman lands in the capital of Pará this Tuesday (26), at 11 pm.

“I left because I felt my left thigh. We get upset because it was a good game to play and I was doing well in the game. Now it’s time to rest, treat and pray that it’s nothing serious”, he concluded.