Sports

Paysandu striker wants to overcome “goal drought”

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius12 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

One of Paysandu’s main outlets, forward Robinho has been playing well again in Márcio Fernandes’ team. Against Mirassol, it was his cross for Marlon to score for the bicolors. The athlete commented on his moment at Lobo, talked about the goal drought and that he is looking to evolve even more.

“Thank God I was able to help Paysandu with one more assist. I’m happy to be able to help our team, I always want to be on the field with good performances, whether with a goal or an assist. I know the goal will come at the right time. I’ve had an evolution very good. I was able to help my teammates both defensively and offensively, especially giving assists. I’m happy with my moment and I’m looking to evolve even more”, he commented.

At the moment when Papão was trying to balance things out in the second half, when he was under pressure from Mirassol, Robinho, in a promising attack, felt his left thigh and had to leave the field. He will be evaluated in Belém to know the severity of the injury. The Boogeyman lands in the capital of Pará this Tuesday (26), at 11 pm.

“I left because I felt my left thigh. We get upset because it was a good game to play and I was doing well in the game. Now it’s time to rest, treat and pray that it’s nothing serious”, he concluded.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius12 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

“Justice will charge”; Duílio does not shut up and exposes Corinthians decision on controversy involving Taunsa and Paulinho

15 hours ago

Sada Cruzeiro puts South American hegemony to the test against Minas

March 6, 2022

10-Hour Trip, Rain and “Enemy Next Door”: The Setting for the Tuntum Cruise | cruise

March 15, 2022

Paulo Sousa has confirmed absence in the team to face Vasco for the semifinal of the Carioca Championship

March 14, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button