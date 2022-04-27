Pedro’s future, Diego’s bullshit and more: Flamengo news today

Credit: Disclosure / Flamengo and PSG

Despite Diego having moved Flamengo’s day today, there are many other subjects in the Mengão news, such as Di Maria, Andreas Pereira and Pedro. Check out everything summarized here by Torcedores.com!

Pedro’s future with the Flamengo shirt

Striker Pedro would have asked for a conversation with Paulo Sousa to understand his importance in Flamengo’s squad. He can leave the club if he doesn’t have minutes on the field and a sequence of matches.

Flamengo may lack weight for Libertadores game

Flamengo prepares for the Libertadores game against Universidad Católica, from Chile. Paulo Sousa, coach of Mengão, will have a problem to assemble the team with the possible absence of David Luiz. It is worth mentioning that the defender did not train with the ball at Ninho do Urubu on Monday or this Tuesday.

The information from Lance!, the defender who was spared from Flamengo’s last game, against Athletico, for the Brazilian Championship, and now must be left out, having only worked at the CT academy. Flamengo is still waiting for Wednesday’s work to confirm the presence or not of the player in Paulo Sousa’s team.

Diego Ribas embarrasses reporter at Flamengo’s CT: ‘Man of half-truths’

Midfielder Diego Ribas, from Flamengo, embarrassed reporter Venê Casagrande before an interview that would be given by Thiago Maia at the CT of Ninho do Urubu, this morning (26). Annoyed by the journalist’s presence at the scene, the 37-year-old veteran reacted with irony and said that his tormentor was the “man of half-truths”.

It is possible to perceive the confusion left by Diego Ribas in Thiago Maia, who even asks if those words were intended for him. “No, you are a ten, Thiagão”, replied the former Atlético de Madrid and Santos. The camera in the sequence focuses on Venê’s face, visibly embarrassed, while the athlete continues to mock.

“The man of half-truths straight from the Vulture’s Nest. What a moment we are living, Mengão. Anything goes!” he exclaimed.

Flamengo: Andreas Pereira’s manager opens the game on possible Palmeiras proposal

The subject of Andreas Pereira’s departure, from Flamengo to Palmeiras, moved the news of the ball market in Brazil with the news from journalist Jorge Nicola about Leila Pereira’s interest in the player.

Reporter Thiago Fernandes, from the GOAL portal, got in touch with Giuliano Bertolucci, who represents the player, and assured that there was no demand for the Paulistas so far. “About Andreas Pereira, there was no contact between Palmeiras and the midfielder’s staff, today at Flamengo. Sought after, Giuliano Bertolucci denies that he received a demand from the people of São Paulo. Player has not yet decided on his future and can return to Manchester United”, wrote the journalist.

Flamenguista, PA should be runner-up at BBB 22; see podium simulation

Research indicates that athlete Paulo André, known as “PA”, will take second place in the BBB 22 final. The podium of this edition will be announced tonight (26) and the champion will return home with R$ 1, 5 million in your pocket. The runner-up will earn BRL 150,000, in addition to a contract with the channel.

The “silver medal” for the flamenguist is indicated by the main portals that simulate the results of the reality show. One of them is Votalhada, which usually organizes a compilation of all the portals and, subsequently, takes an approximate average of what can happen in the official vote, to which only Globo has access.

Good deal? Flamengo will save money if they hire Vidal to replace Andreas Pereira; see values

After the turnaround involving Andreas Pereira, the midfielder should be returned to Manchester United in the middle of the year. Therefore, there is already a candidate for the vacancy that will be in the Flamengo squad. That’s because Arturo Vidal is aware that his time at Inter Milan is at the end and, if the parties agree, his next professional career destination will be in Brazilian football.

According to the newspaper O Globo, Vidal’s request will not jeopardize Flamengo’s finances. Willing to reduce his salaries, the expectation is that the midfielder will earn a monthly salary of 250 thousand euros (R$ 1.2 million), a value that still needs to be added in gloves (prize for signing the contract). On the other hand, if Andreas Pereira were bought, the club would have to pay 10 million euros (R$ 53 million) to Manchester United and still pay an amount of R$ 1 million per month to the Belgian.