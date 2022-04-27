People got sicker and more depressed in the Covid-19 pandemic

A survey released this Wednesday 27, shows changes in habits that increased the risks for diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular and chronic respiratory diseases in Brazil. Mental health was also greatly affected. According to the survey, carried out by Covitel, Telephone Survey of Risk Factors for Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases in Pandemic Times, between the pre-pandemic period and the 1st quarter of 2022, there was a 41% increase in the medical diagnosis of depression. Among women, there was an increase of 39.3%, and among people with higher education (12 years of study or more), 53.8%. With national data from 9,000 people from the five regions of the country, the survey shows that 91.8% of Brazilians negatively evaluate their health status, reporting it being bad or very bad.

According to the report, these problems are the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the health of the Brazilian population. In Brazil, about 70% of deaths are caused by consequences of chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and their aggravations. “Covitel was created to contribute to the construction of knowledge about the influence of Covid-19 on the risk factors that lead to an increase in the prevalence of cancer, diabetes and chronic cardiovascular and respiratory diseases”, says Thais Junqueira, General Superintendent of Umane. “We support, encourage and articulate initiatives focused on disease prevention and health promotion, within the scope of public health, with the objective of contributing to our system being more efficient and problem-solving and the Brazilian population having a better quality of life” , explains.

Other important data indicate that, in the same period, 20.6% of Brazilians had consumed alcohol abusively in the previous month (four drinks or more for women and five drinks or more for men) and the overweight population grew: 52 .6% of people with a body mass index (BMI) equal to or greater than 25 kg/m². The consumption of vegetables and vegetables fell by 12.5% ​​in the general population and the practice of physical activity had a reduction of 21.4% in the proportion of people who comply with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). “Covitel has shown that the pandemic has hindered the fight against chronic non-communicable diseases in Brazil, increasing some risk behaviors, such as physical inactivity”, reinforces Pedro Hallal, professor at the Higher School of Physical Education at the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel) and one of the research coordinators.

Covitel also brought indications of how the pandemic worsened health inequalities. Among the 12 indicators that had statistically significant changes for Brazil, the group of people who lost their jobs had the worst results. When the focus is on Covid-19, discrepancies are evident. While 94.4% of people with higher schooling (12 years or more of schooling) had completed the vaccination schedule in the 1st quarter of 2022, only 76.9% of those with less schooling (0 to 8 years of schooling) had taken all the necessary measures. recommended doses. “These data are essential for health surveillance, guiding priorities, planning and actions related to public health policies”, says Pedro de Paula, Executive Director of Vital Strategies. “We need to invest in an agenda based on data, working together, tackling inequalities and, of course, fighting chronic noncommunicable diseases. With public health intelligence, we prevent disease, promote quality of life, and most importantly, save lives,” he adds.

Covitel is developed by Vital Strategies, a global public health organization, and the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel). Based on the articulation and funding of Umane, the research was also co-funded by the Ibirapitanga Institute and supported by the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco).