Petrobras president supports fuel at market price

In the 1st demonstration on the subject since his inauguration, José Mauro Coelho shared an institutional video in defense of the PPI

The president of Petrobras, José Mauro Coelho, showed support for the company’s current fuel pricing policy. He made the statement on his social media profiles this Monday (25.Apr.2022). He shared an institutional video of the company that defends the maintenance of the PPI (Import Parity Price), the main factor for the escalation of diesel and gasoline prices.

The sharing of the video, made on LinkedIn, was the 1st public demonstration by José Mauro in support of the PPI, since his inauguration, on April 14th. At the time, the new president of Petrobras said that the increase in oil and natural gas production was only possible thanks to this pricing policy.

The PPI consists of equating fuel prices in the domestic market with those practiced abroad, considering the price of a barrel of oil on the international market and the exchange rate, in addition to sea freight costs. In practice, the measure aims to maintain an equivalence between fuel prices at Petrobras refineries and those charged by importers.

In the video shared by José Mauro, called “the thing is: market price”the company reiterates that the commercialization of fuels in the country must have the global market as a reference, so that it is possible to “that companies bring products to Brazil”.

Watch the video (1min40s):

Here is the transcript of the Petrobras video:

“Hey. Have you ever noticed that the whole world consumes almost the same things? Much of what we use here comes from abroad. Fuels, for example. Brazil currently imports around 30% of the fuel that is consumed. That is, if you don’t bring it from outside, it will be missing inside.

“In a global and connected market like this, it needs a common reference to work well. It’s as if everyone needs to speak the same language to be able to buy what they need and sell what they produce.

“Exchange rates, especially dollar prices, are that benchmark. Thus, fuels and various other products can be traded all over the world, following international market prices. This is what makes it possible for companies to bring products to Brazil.

“In the case of fuels, even in a competitive market, Petrobras seeks to make its contribution without immediately passing on variations in international price quotas and the exchange rate, which can be temporary. The prices practiced by Petrobras follow legal parameters, which make possible the existence of a dynamic, safe and supplied market. Transparency is fundamental for Petrobras”.