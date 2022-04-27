Pope Francis Addresses Historical Conflict: The Relationship Between Mothers-In-Law, Daughters-in-Law and Sons-in-Law | World

Pope Francis on Wednesday addressed a conflict by defending mothers-in-law, saying they are victims of trivial “clichés”, while insisting that they need to “pay attention to [seu] language” when interacting with their daughters-in-law.

During his general audience in St. Peter’s Square, dedicated to the relationship between the generations, the pontiff gave a long speech on the “mythical character” of his mother-in-law.

“I would not say that mothers-in-law are seen as if they were the devil, but it is certain that they are treated in a pejorative way. However, the mother-in-law is the mother of her husband and the mother of his wife”, he declared.

“We say that the mother-in-law, the further away the better. But no, she is a mother and an old woman. One of the most beautiful things for a woman is to have grandchildren. When children have children, she comes back to life”, continued the pope. Argentine, 85 years old.

The Catholic leader also sent a message to his daughters-in-law. “Take care of your relationships with your mothers-in-law. Sometimes they are a little special, but you didn’t give birth to your spouse,” he said.

And for mothers-in-law, Francis issued the following warning: “Be careful with your tongue, because tongue is one of the greatest sins of mothers-in-law,” according to the Italian news agency Ansa. The pope also said that the jealousy that mothers-in-law may feel towards their children could be a danger.

On this occasion, the pope apologized for having presided over the general audience sitting, explaining that he is very weak, with severe pain in his knee that has forced him to cancel several appointments recently.

“I ask your forgiveness because I am going to greet you seated,” Francis said at the end of the audience.

“This knee takes a while to heal, and I can’t stand for long. I’m sorry, thank you,” he said, to applause from the audience.

Francis, who began his tenth year of pontificate in March, suffers from acute pain in his right knee, which has prevented him from participating in certain events recently.

The pontiff told Argentine newspaper La Nación last week that he was treating his pain, caused by a torn ligament, with ice and painkillers.