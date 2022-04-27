Prefecture vaccine against flu and measles for children this Saturday in squares and health units

Vaccines will also be available at the Fauna and Flora Launch held at Parque da Criança on Saturday

The Municipality of Indaiatuba, through the Municipal Health Department, carries out vaccination against influenza and measles next Saturday (30th) in several locations in the city. The objective is to expand the vaccination coverage of both vaccines. Elderly people from 60 years old, children from 6 months to 4 years old, pregnant women, purpera and health workers can receive the flu vaccine and also children from 6 months to 4 years old, in addition to health professionals, the measles vaccine. Both immunizers will be applied at 13 vaccination points on Saturday.

From 9 am to 5 pm the public can look for vaccinations at Praça Dom Pedro, from 8 am to 12 pm the basic health units available will be: UBS Cecap; UBS 4 (Jardim Morada do Sol); PSF Parque Indai; UBS Itaici; UBS 10 (California Garden); UBS Joo Pioli; PSF Carlos Aldrovandi; UBS Camargo Andrade; UBS 1 (Day Hospital); UBS 7 (Jardim Morada do Sol) and PSF Parque Corolla.

There will also be vaccinations at the Fauna and Flora Launch held at Parque da Criança, on Saturday, from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm.

To be immunized, it is necessary to present a document with a photo and the vaccination card, both for adults and children.

Since the last update from the Ministry of Health, people aged 13 and over who have been vaccinated against covid-19 no longer need to wait 15 days to get the flu or measles vaccine. Vaccinations for younger children can even be taken concomitantly, that is, at the same time.

VACCINE AGAINST INFLUENZA (INFLUENZA)

The main objective of the campaign is to prevent the emergence of complications resulting from the disease, especially with temperature variations, the body is exposed to respiratory diseases also due to the humidity of the air. The flu vaccine prevents an outbreak that can be caused by influenza and also prevents a possible overload on the health system.

MEASLES VACCINE

Measles vaccination makes it possible to interrupt the active circulation of the measles virus in the country, minimize the burden of the disease, protect the population, in addition to reducing the burden on health services as a result of this further aggravation.

SERBIAN

Influenza and measles vaccination

Date: 04/30/2022

Location 1: UBS Cecap; UBS 4 (Jardim Morada do Sol); PSF Parque Indai; UBS Itaici; UBS 10 (California Garden); UBS Joo Pioli; PSF Carlos Aldrovandi; UBS Camargo Andrade; UBS 1 (Day Hospital); UBS 7 (Jardim Morada do Sol) and PSF Parque Corolla (8 am to 12 pm)

Location 2: Praça Dom Pedro (9 am to 5 pm)

Location 3: Children’s Park (9 am to 3:30 pm)

Influenza vaccine: Elderly people from 60 years old, children from 6 months to 4 years old 11 months and 29 days old, pregnant women, purpera (who gave birth to a maximum of 45 days) and health workers.

Measles vaccine: Children aged 6 months to 4 years 11 months and 29 days and health professionals.

Mandatory: document with photo and vaccination card.

