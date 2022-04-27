Proof of vaccine and Covid-19 tests are no longer required at sporting events in BH | football

In addition to releasing the use of masks indoors, the City of Belo Horizonte announced this Wednesday that the presentation of proof of vaccination or test for Covid-19 will no longer be required for access to sporting events in the capital of Minas Gerais.

The rule goes into effect from this Thursday (28). Thus, the last game with the requirement of proof of vaccination or negative test for Covid in the city will be the Libertadores match between América-MG and Tolima, this Wednesday, at Independência.

In a press conference where the release of the use of masks in closed environments was also announced (except in public transport, school transport and health care places, such as hospitals), the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Fuad Noman (PSD) spoke about the new relaxation measure.

– That doesn’t mean Covid is over. Protocols need to be respected, we must continue washing our hands with soap, passing alcohol, trying to avoid agglomerations, giving the necessary distance, because we still have the pandemic knocking on our door – he said.

Aerial view of the Mineirão stadium — Photo: Twitter Mineirão

After 17 months of banning, the presence of fans was again allowed in Belo Horizonte stadiums in August 2021. The first game was between Atlético-MG and River Plate, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, when 30% was released. of Mineirão’s capacity. At the time, the presentation of a negative test for Covid-19 was required.

Gradually, with the advancement of vaccination and the consequent decrease in the rates of the pandemic in MG, the city hall relaxed the protocol and allowed the maximum load of the stadiums. Currently, fans are allowed to enter with the presentation of proof of vaccination with at least two doses (or a single dose) or negative test for Covid with a maximum of 48 hours in advance.

– All epidemiology is analyzed at the technical level. It is not a political decision: it is technical and epidemiological. The team itself is not expecting an increase in contamination, but this will have to be observed – analyzed the municipal secretary of Health, Cláudia Navarro.