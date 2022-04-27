PS Plus May 2022: FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard and Curse of the Dead Gods

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

The PlayStation Plus May titles have already been released. Starting Tuesday, May 3rd*, PlayStation Plus members will be able to enjoy FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard and Curse of the Dead Gods. On that date, these three games can already be added to your game library. This month’s titles also include a bonus DLC pack for FIFA 22, exclusive to PlayStation Plus subscribers**.

Let’s get to know a little more about each game.

FIFA 22 | PS5, PS4***

Powered by Football and EA Sports, FIFA 22 makes the game even more like real life, with gameplay advances in each of the modes. Build your dream team in Ultimate Team, create your club in Career Mode and express yourself in style on the streets with Volta Football’s revamped gameplay. Take on fierce matches in online or local multiplayer on your PS4 or PS5****, with the power of the PS5 console making every match even more real with revolutionary next-gen HyperMotion technology. With great innovations coming in from every corner of the field, it’s time for you to start your season in FIFA 22!

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to kick-start the all-new Ultimate Team or bolster their current team with the PlayStation Plus FUT Pack for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This pack offers 11 players with a minimum rating of 82 to help build your squad of dreams in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. You also have the possibility to borrow a player from ICON Moments. With this, it will be possible to choose among the best players in history and even add one more player from three options and select him in your team for five games.

Tribes of Midgard | PS4 and PS5

Tribes of Midgard mixes the survival and ARPG genres in a colorful solo or collaborative experience**** set within the universe of Norse mythology. Playing the role of an Einherjar resurrected by none other than Odin himself, you and your tribe of up to 10 players will need to defend the Seed of Yggdrasil against the evil forces that are working to make Ragnarök a reality. Together, you will have to start an exploratory journey through the wilds of Midgard, collecting resources, materials and hidden treasures that will be essential to forge new epic weapons and armor and also to strengthen your village. Your greatest threats will be lurking throughout Midgard in the form of giants and beast beasts of Norse legend. Will you be able to defeat these forces, save the Seed and escape with your life before Fimbulwinter arrives with its three uninterrupted winters?

Curse of the Dead Gods | PS4

In this single player roguelike game, explore a cursed temple, a seemingly endless labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps and monsters. Your ambition will be your end, but it will not be a way out. Get up to fight again. Collect mystical relics and an arsenal that will leave you unstoppable. However, each powerful curse can be a double-edged sword, creating unique curses that will influence your playstyle and each new attempt. Challenge the evil deities that remain in this place. Battle hordes of enemies through cavernous, dark passages filled with traps and secrets of all kinds, from fire-breathing statues, to explosives, hidden spikes, and much worse.

Last chance to download April games

You have until Monday, May 2nd to add Hood: Outlaws & Legends****, SpongeBob SquarePants and Slay the Spire to your game library.

Last chance to download Persona 5 from the Playstation Plus Collection

Persona 5 will leave the Playstation Plus Collection on May 11th. Add the game to your game library by that date to continue accessing it as long as your PlayStation Plus membership remains active*****.

*PlayStation Plus subscribers will have until Monday, June 6th to add this game to their game library.

**This pack can be requested by PlayStation Plus subscribers who already own FIFA 22.

***FIFA 22 versions are single ownership and need to be redeemed separately for both to be added to your game library.

****Online multiplayer requires a PlayStation Plus membership. PlayStation Plus subscription is subject to automatic and recurring charges of a fee until cancelled. See age restrictions. Full Terms: play.st/PSPlusTerms.

*****Persona 5 and the PlayStation Plus Collection are available to those who own a PS5 with an active PlayStation Plus membership. For more information, visit here. The PlayStation Plus Collection is not available in China.