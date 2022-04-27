PSG sets price to sell Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain intends to make drastic changes to its squad and coaching staff for next season and Neymar could be one of the names that will leave the club. According to Sky Sports, the Brazilian, who arrived in Paris for 222 million euros (R$ 812.5 million, at the time), could be negotiated if a proposal appears around 90 million euros (R$ 90 million). 476.3 million, at today’s price).

However, leaving does not seem to be Neymar’s intention. After winning the French league title last weekend, he told ESPN Brazil that it was “surreal that part of the public would leave the stands” and stated that fans would “get tired of booing him” because he has “more three-year contract” and intends to fulfill them.

The Brazilian star’s relationship with the Parisian crowd remains strained after his early elimination to Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League. However, since the fateful match in the Spanish capital, Neymar has been recovering his good form and proved decisive in the final stretch of the French championship, scoring six goals and distributing two assists in the last four games of the competition.

However, the Brazilian ace is not the only one who could leave PSG in the next transfer window. According to the French newspaper L’Équipe, Draxler, Kurzawa, Paredes and Kehrer will also not go to the Parc des Princes. The club is still awaiting the situation of Mbappé, who has not yet made his final decision whether to stay in Paris or go to Real Madrid.

The fact is that the Parisian club must undergo a major overhaul next season and even the sports project with the director of football, Leonardo, can be put to the test.