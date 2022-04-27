Race directors test positive for Covid and put F1 against the clock for Miami







Portuguese Eduardo Freitas is one of the F1 race directors in 2022 Photo: WEC / Grand Prix

Formula 1 is against the clock. The two category race directors, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, tested positive for Covid-19 after the Emilia-Romagna GP weekend in Imola. With the next stage of the championship being the Miami GP, there is a need to test positive to be able to participate.

The reason is that anyone who arrives in the United States must present a negative test for Covid made up to 24 hours before departure. As the race will only take place on two weekends, between the 6th and 8th of May, there is time for both to test negative, but it is feared that they may still not be feeling well. At the start of the season, Sebastian Vettel sat out two races and later revealed that he did indeed feel ill.

The teams were informed last Tuesday, during a meeting of the Commission of Formula 1, in London. The information was initially published by the English newspaper The Telegraph and, shortly afterwards, also by the TV network Sky Sports.

Are F1 race directors ready for the Miami GP? (Photo: Hard Rock Stadium)

If neither of the two is still in condition, it is not defined what the FIA ​​would do. This year, the race direction has the help of a kind of F1 VAR, commanded by Herbie Blash, who monitors all the information directly from the FIA ​​offices in England.

Wittich and Freitas took over the job that belonged to Michael Masi in the 2021 season, but changed hands after a series of conflicting decisions at the end of the championship, especially in the last race of the year, in Abu Dhabi, which defined the title of Max Verstappen against Lewis. Hamilton.

The two have been alternating in the direction. In the four races so far, for example, it has been former DTM director Wittich who has been ahead. Each will play a part of the championship in decision-making.

