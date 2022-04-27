Radiation level at Chernobyl is ‘abnormal’, agency says







The former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine photo: Reuters

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said this Tuesday (26) that the level of radioactivity at the nuclear power plant in Chernobylin Ukraine, is “abnormal”.

The news comes on the 36th anniversary of the explosion in one of the plant’s reactors, in what is considered the biggest nuclear disaster in history.

“The level of radiation, I would say, is abnormal,” said IAEA director Rafael Grossi during a visit to the Ukrainian power plant.

According to Grossi, there were spikes in radiation rates due to the displacement of heavy equipment during the brief period of Russian occupation of Chernobyl, between February and March.

Also according to Grossi, the takeover of the plant by Moscow troops was “very, very dangerous.” The occupation began on February 24, the first day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and lasted until the end of March, when the Kremlin decided to concentrate its troops on taking Donbass.

Ukrainian officials say Russian military personnel may have been exposed to radiation while carrying out excavations at various sites. The Chernobyl plant is now deactivated, while the reactor destroyed by the 1986 explosion is protected by a huge steel dome.



