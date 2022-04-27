Receive! With a goal from Luvannor, Cruzeiro beats Londrina and gains morale in Serie B

It was sweaty, with moments of tension, anxiety and even a certain drama, but Cruzeiro asserted the command of the field and, with a goal from Luvannor, the ‘Luva do Cruzeiro’, beat Londrina, in Mineirão, on the night of this Tuesday (26), for the fourth round of the Brazilian Series B. With the result, Raposa went to sleep in the G-4 of the competition, in fourth place, with seven points.

In search of a second victory in the competition, coach Paulo Pezzolano chose to change the scheme, scaling the team with three defenders: Brock on the left, Oliveira centralized and Zé Ivaldo on the right. With that, Rômulo, who had been playing on the right side, stayed on the bench. The Uruguayan Leonardo Pais was responsible for making the right wing. This formation had been used by Pezzolano in the classic against América, in the third round of Mineiro, on February 2nd.

And Raposa started hot, putting pressure on Londrina, with an outside kick from Rafael Santos right away. At 3 minutes, Rodolfo was launched behind the defense and was going to come out free in the face of the goalkeeper, but the midfielder João Paulo made the foul and was yellowed. In the kick, the ball was thrown in the area and Luvannor headed with danger, but out.

While Cruzeiro tried to suffocate the opponent by keeping the score high, Londrina was already ‘spending time’ even to take the goal kick before 10 minutes into the game. The celestial team followed with presence in the area: under pressure, Pais steals the ball, enters the area and leaves it to Rodolfo, who kicks hard to defend the goalkeeper of Londrina. Londrina, in turn, only had a first conclusion in a header without much danger from Douglas Coutinho.

After the initial pressure, Cruzeiro began to have difficulties to create the plays, since they did not have a point guard of origin in the field. Neto Moura tried to assume the role, but without much success. To complete, in the 21st minute, Rafael Santos failed, Londrina went on the counterattack and Brock was forced to make the foul to kill the play. In Caprini’s charge, Rafael Cabral makes a beautiful save.

Visibly anxious to complete the plays and missing many passes, Cruzeiro dropped production from there Londina took advantage. In the 28th minute, Gabriel Santos headed in danger. Then it was Douglas Coutinho’s turn to scare with a left kick from Rafael Cabral. The Cruzeiro crowd started to get impatient and the first boos appeared.

Cruzeiro’s only effective chance came in the 40th minute with Neto Moura in an outside kick: the ball bounced in the area, making it difficult for the goalkeeper, who placed it for a corner. Impatient, the crowd began to scream Edu’s name. At the referee’s final whistle, some shy boos.

Changes

At the return of the interval, Pezzolano promoted the entry of the silver of the house Daniel Jr in the place of Rodolfo. And the replacement almost had an ‘immediate’ effect. With a player with more frame characteristics, Cruzeiro started to create more plays. In one of them, at 9 minutes, after the table, Jajá made the left, Daniel Jr kicked hard and the ball exploded on the crossbar.

When it looked like Cruzeiro would rule the game for good, a cold shower came: at 12 minutes, in a move from the right, the ball was crossed by Jhonny Lucas, Douglas Coutinho kicked it, Rafael Cabral still touched it, but couldn’t avoid the goal. To the happiness of the heavenly fans, VAR was activated and found that the Londrina striker was offside in the bid. In the stands, celebration as if it were a goal.

In the wake of the crowd, the Fox grew. In the 15th minute, Eduardo Brock took a risk with a left-handed shot, forcing goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira to make an excellent save. Two minutes later, Pezzolano sent Matheus Bidu and striker Edu onto the field, who had already taken over the captain’s armband that belonged to Brock.

And three minutes after entering the field, the ‘enlightened’ Edu was decisive: the goalkeeper of Londrina tried to play, but slipped. Edu stole the ball and played for Luvannor to just push it to the back of the net, to the delight of the heavenly crowd.

Ahead on the scoreboard, Pezzolano promoted more changes in the team to give Cruzeiro more defensive consistency. Already Adílson Batista, on the side of Londrina, did the opposite, putting forwards and guards on the field to try to tie, among them Thiago Ribeiro, former Cruzeiro player.

But it was Raposa who still had a chance to increase the score, with top scorer Edu, who was released in the area, but ended up getting in the way and allowed the goalkeeper to leave.

In the end, pressure from Londrina, but Raposa managed to hold on to the victory and secure the important three points. In tune, players and fans made the party.

Datasheet

Cruise 1 x 0 Londrina

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock (Edu); Leonardo Pais, Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura (Pedro Castro) and Rafael Santos (Matheus Bidu); Jajá (Geovane), Rodolfo (Daniel Jr) and Luvannor

Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

Londoner

Matheus Nogueira; Samuel Santos (Salatiel), Jean Henrique (Luan), Saimon and Felipe Vieira; João Paulo, Jhonny Lucas (Mossoró), Augusto and Caprini; Douglas Coutinho (Thiago Ribeiro) and Gabriel Santos (Marcinho).

Reason: 4th round Serie B 2022

Local: Mineirão in Belo Horizonte

Goal: Luvannor, 20 of the 2nd half

Referee: Douglas Schwengber da Silva (RS)

auxiliaries: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Lúcio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

video referee: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

yellow cards: Eduardo Brock, Luvannor, Vitor Leque, Willian Oliveira and Rafael Cabral (C); John Paul (L)

Audience: 14,074

Income: BRL 316,889.00

—

