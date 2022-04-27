Released after posting bail, Argentinian arrested for racial slur smiles in photo with Boca fan with ironic caption and monkey emoji | Sao Paulo

Argentine Leonardo Ponzo, detained for racial slur at Arena Corinthians, in the East Zone of São Paulo, posed next to another Boca Juniors fan in a photo published on social networks with an ironic caption and a monkey emoji.

“Acá no pasó nada”, or “There was nothing here”, says the caption of the photo, published in the Instagram stories of another fan, who identifies himself as Nicolas Garay. On social media, Brazilians mobilized to denounce, for hate speech, Garay’s profile, which is closed.

According to journalist Juan Pablo Méndez, from the Argentine newspaper Olé, the photo posted by Garay was taken just before Ponzo left Sao Paulo after being released.

Leonardo Ponzo was arrested on Tuesday night (26) when he was caught imitating a monkey during a Corinthians match against the Argentine team for the Libertadores Cup. He was released this Wednesday morning (27) after paying R$3,000 on bail.

A fan made the complaint during the game and handed the video to the police. The man was detained at halftime.

According to the police, he was indicted for racial slur, not racism, and so it was possible to post bail. The fan was accompanied by agents from the Argentine consulate.

In the early hours of Wednesday (27), Ponzo had been transferred from the 24th DP to the Police Station for Repression and Analysis of Sports Intolerance Crimes (Drade), where the case was registered, in downtown São Paulo.

Around 2,500 tickets were sold to Boca Juniors fans for the match valid for the third round of the group stage. Corinthians ceded part of the South Sector to increase the capacity of the visiting sector, which usually receives only 1,500 people.

Corinthians expressed itself through an official note, in which it said that it “repudiates any and all acts of racism and discrimination and thanks the Military Police for their efficient support”.

“This fact only reinforces the importance of our fight for hate-free football,” added the club.

Boca Juniors, on the other hand, manifested itself, through social networks, in response to a post by Corinthians about the episode.

“Club Atlético Boca Juniors expresses its absolute repudiation of the racist and xenophobic gestures of a supporter towards Corinthians supporters. At the next meeting of the Directive Committee, the measures to be implemented and the possible sanctions to be applied will be analyzed”, reads the message from Boca.

