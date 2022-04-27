Result of the Federal Lottery 5658 today, Wednesday (27/04/22)
The Federal draw for contest nº 5658, with a main prize of R$ 500 thousand, takes place on the night of this Wednesday, April 27, 2022, starting at 7 pm. The extraction takes place in the Lucky Space.
Today’s Federal Lottery Result 5658:
Today’s draw tickets and prizes were:
TICKET: 23169– PRIZE: BRL 500 THOUSAND
TICKET: 19090– PRIZE: BRL 27 THOUSAND
TICKET: 41382– PRIZE: BRL 24 THOUSAND
TICKET: 76321 – PRIZE: BRL 19 THOUSAND
TICKET: 16157 – AWARD: BRL 18.3 THOUSAND
The list of cities where the tickets were awarded will be available from 8pm on the Caixa Loterias official website.
Past Lottery draws
– In the Federal result, contest 5657, which took place on Saturday (23/04/22), a ticket from the city of Jaguariuna (SP), nº 58064, was awarded with R$ 1,350,000.00. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|058064
|TRIO LOTTERIES
|JAGUARIUNA/SP
|BRL 1,350,000.00
|2nd
|006566
|SAPUCAIA LOTTERIES
|SANTO ANDRE/SP
|BRL 15,500.00
|3rd
|026746
|THE GOLD WHEEL LOTTERIES
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 14,000.00
|4th
|046523
|LEGAL LOTTERY
|SÃO JOSE DO RIO PRETO/SP
|BRL 13,000.00
|5th
|053156
|FERNANDOPOLIS LOTERICA
|FERNANDOPOLIS/SP
|BRL 12,227.00
– In the Federal result, contest 5656, a ticket from the city of Presidente Prudente (SP), number 51820, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|051820
|ALICE LOTTERIES
|PRESIDENT PRUDENT/SP
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|058906
|LAVAPES LOTTERY
|BRAGANCA PAULISTA/SP
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|076579
|TICKET NOT SOLD
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|091171
|PAULO CESAR LICIO
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 19,000.00
|5th
|083687
|SQUARE 15 LOTTERIES
|PORTO ALEGRE/RS
|BRL 18,329.00
– In the result of Federal, contest 5655, a ticket from the city of Seabra, Bahia, number 00871, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|000871
|LUCKY CORNER
|SEABRA/BA
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|034327
|LUCKY AVENUE
|OURO FINO/MG
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|035070
|LUCKY STAR LOTTERY
|ANAPOLIS/GO
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|024701
|PANAM LOTS
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 19,000.00
|5th
|033085
|WIN LOTTERY
|VITORIA DE SANTO ANTAO/PE
|BRL 18,329.00
– In the Federal result, contest 5654, a ticket from the city of Campina Grande, Paraíba, nº 54798, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|054798
|LOTO MANIA
|CAMPINA GRANDE/PB
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|077563
|LOTOMIL
|BOM JESUS FROM GOIAS/GO
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|049520
|ITABIRITO LOTTERY
|ITABIRITO/MG
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|022470
|TIO PATS LOTTERY
|VALPARAISO DE GOIAS/GO
|BRL 19,000.00
|5th
|033493
|KING OF GOLD LOTTERY
|DAYS OF AVILA/BA
|BRL 18,329.00
– In the result of Federal, contest 5653, a ticket from the city of São Luís, nº 94805, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|094805
|COMPUSORTE
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|082032
|VICTORY LOTTERY
|AVANHANDAVA/SP
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|009359
|PRUDENT LOTTERIES
|PIRACICABA/SP
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|011742
|CENTRAL LOTTERY
|PORTO FERREIRA/SP
|BRL 19,000.00
|5th
|023147
|LUCKY CLUB LOTTERIES
|SANTOS/SP
|BRL 18,329.00
– In the result of Federal, contest 5652, a ticket from the city of São Luís (MA) was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|096497
|TROPICAL LOTTERY
|SAO LUIS/MA
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|044302
|LUCKY WAY LOTTERIES
|LIMEIRA/SP
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|089577
|CRUISE LOTTERY
|LAGES/SC
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|038852
|GOLDEN PALPITE LOTTERY
|PRESIDENT EPITACIO/SP
|BRL 19,000.00
|5th
|008413
|SALIM LOTTERY
|PRAIA GRANDE/SP
|BRL 18,329.00
– In the Federal result, contest 5651, a ticket from the city of Adamantina (SP) was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|078205
|ADAMANTINE LOTTERY
|ADAMANTINE/SP
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|053698
|GOLDEN STAR LOTTERY
|BOM JESUS DOS FORDOES/SP
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|019237
|ESQUINA TREZE LOTS LTDA
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|064601
|FLASH LOTERICA LTDA ME
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 19,000.00
|5th
|051962
|JORGE MELQUIADES PIMENTA
|IBIRITE/MG
|BRL 18,329.00
– In the Federal results, contest 5650, a ticket from the city of Cordeirópolis (SP), was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|032463
|HOUSE LOTTERY POINT OF LUCK
|LAMB POLIS/SP
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|065395
|MAMORERAS LOTERIAS LTDA ME
|JUNDIAI/SP
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|046507
|GALO DE OURO LOTTERY
|UMUARAMA/PR
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|033279
|ITALIAN LOTTERY
|SÃO BENTO DO SUL/SC
|BRL 19,000.00
|5th
|026223
|TICKET NOT SOLD
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 18,329.00
– In the Federal results, contest 5649, a ticket from the city of São Paulo, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|006542
|UNIVERSE LOTTERY
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|088785
|AVENIDA DA SORTE LOTTERY
|MACATUBA/SP
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|035329
|LUCKY CRICKET LOTTERIES
|FLORIANOPOLIS/SC
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|089385
|BEACH LOTTERIES
|GUARUJA/SP
|BRL 19,000.00
|5th
|047882
|SALTENSE LOTTERY
|JUMP/SP
|BRL 18,329.00
– In the Federal results, contest 5648, a ticket from the city of São Paulo, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|059598
|SHOW DOS MILHOES LOETRIAS LTDA
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|076678
|HOUSE LOTTERY PLACAR DA SORTE
|PLATES/PA
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|010191
|TICKET NOT SOLD
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|013741
|FORTUNE AGENCY
|PORTO ALEGRE/RS
|BRL 19,000.00
|5th
|021848
|VALINHOS LOTTERIES
|VALINHOS/SP
|BRL 18,329.00
– In the Federal result, contest 5647, a ticket from the city of Santos, in São Paulo, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|082051
|CAT LOTTERIES
|SANTOS/SP
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|029674
|MATRIX LOTTERY
|GARCA/SP
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|085998
|SO JOY LOTTERY
|WATERFALL / RS
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|031163
|STAR LUCK LOTTERIES
|JUNDIAI/SP
|BRL 19,000.00
|5th
|026990
|MAGNUM LOTTERY
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 18,329.00
– In the result of the previous Federal, contest 5646, a ticket from the city of Araçatuba, in São Paulo, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|022415
|LUCKY CLOVER
|ARACATUBA/SP
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|065838
|THE BALL
|SANTAREM/PA
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|033799
|SENA DOS MILLIONS
|GOIANIA/GO
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|034387
|BRUNELLI LOTTERIES
|RIO CLARO/SP
|BRL 19,000.00
|5th
|009414
|TREVO SANTA MARIA LOTTERY
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 18,329.00
– In the result of the previous Federal, contest 5645, a ticket from the city of Estiva, in Minas, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|058676
|MENDES LOTTERY
|STORE/MG
|BRL 1,350,000.00
|2nd
|009374
|LOTERICA TREVO AZUL LTDA
|VACARIA/RS
|BRL 15,500.00
|3rd
|033251
|FOREST
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 14,000.00
|4th
|030407
|STONE OF LUCKY LOTTERY
|ITABIRINHA/MG
|BRL 13,000.00
|5th
|027517
|LUCK CHARM
|PORTO ALEGRE/RS
|BRL 12,227.00
– In the result of Federal 5644, a ticket from the city of São Paulo was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Prize Amount (R$)
|1st
|098404
|LANZARA LOTERIAS LTDA
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|016366
|MUNICIPAL MARKET LOTTERY
|CURITIBA/PR
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|020988
|JK AWARDS
|SOROCABA/SP
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|047878
|L & I MARINA LOTTERIA LTDA
|ITABUNA/BA
|BRL 19,000.00
|5th
|050068
|GERALDO LOTTERIES
|DRACENA/SP
|BRL 18,329.00
next draw
For those who want to try their luck in the next contest, the Federal draw takes place on Saturday, April 30, from 7 pm, this time by contest 5659. To play, you must purchase a ticket, or a fraction of it, at any lottery house or third parties accredited by Caixa.
How to bet on Federal?
Unlike other lotteries, at the Federal, the player chooses a ticket that will contain a five-digit number already printed, and he does not have the autonomy to choose the number himself.
Know the modality
Created in 1962 by the current president at the time, Jânio Quadros, the Federal Lottery is the most traditional in the country and will become sixty-year-old in 2022. The idea of creation came from the desire for the Union to legislate exclusively on the drawing system. Even though they are not among the biggest prizes currently offered, Federal sweepstakes continue to be highly sought after in Brazil.
ATTENTION: Reproduction of the content is allowed, as long as a link to the original Mais Minas news is created at the end of the text. This permission is valid only for the reproduction of an article. *Subject to legal action.