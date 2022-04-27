Result of the Federal Lottery 5658 today, Wednesday (27/04/22)

The Federal draw for contest nº 5658, with a main prize of R$ 500 thousand, takes place on the night of this Wednesday, April 27, 2022, starting at 7 pm. The extraction takes place in the Lucky Space.

Today’s Federal Lottery Result 5658:

Today’s draw tickets and prizes were:

TICKET: 23169– PRIZE: BRL 500 THOUSAND

TICKET: 19090– PRIZE: BRL 27 THOUSAND

TICKET: 41382– PRIZE: BRL 24 THOUSAND

TICKET: 76321 – PRIZE: BRL 19 THOUSAND

TICKET: 16157 – AWARD: BRL 18.3 THOUSAND

The list of cities where the tickets were awarded will be available from 8pm on the Caixa Loterias official website.

Past Lottery draws

– In the Federal result, contest 5657, which took place on Saturday (23/04/22), a ticket from the city of Jaguariuna (SP), nº 58064, was awarded with R$ 1,350,000.00. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 058064 TRIO LOTTERIES JAGUARIUNA/SP BRL 1,350,000.00 2nd 006566 SAPUCAIA LOTTERIES SANTO ANDRE/SP BRL 15,500.00 3rd 026746 THE GOLD WHEEL LOTTERIES SAO PAULO-SP BRL 14,000.00 4th 046523 LEGAL LOTTERY SÃO JOSE DO RIO PRETO/SP BRL 13,000.00 5th 053156 FERNANDOPOLIS LOTERICA FERNANDOPOLIS/SP BRL 12,227.00

– In the Federal result, contest 5656, a ticket from the city of Presidente Prudente (SP), number 51820, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 051820 ALICE LOTTERIES PRESIDENT PRUDENT/SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 058906 LAVAPES LOTTERY BRAGANCA PAULISTA/SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 076579 TICKET NOT SOLD SAO PAULO-SP BRL 24,000.00 4th 091171 PAULO CESAR LICIO SAO PAULO-SP BRL 19,000.00 5th 083687 SQUARE 15 LOTTERIES PORTO ALEGRE/RS BRL 18,329.00

– In the result of Federal, contest 5655, a ticket from the city of Seabra, Bahia, number 00871, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 000871 LUCKY CORNER SEABRA/BA BRL 500,000.00 2nd 034327 LUCKY AVENUE OURO FINO/MG BRL 27,000.00 3rd 035070 LUCKY STAR LOTTERY ANAPOLIS/GO BRL 24,000.00 4th 024701 PANAM LOTS SAO PAULO-SP BRL 19,000.00 5th 033085 WIN LOTTERY VITORIA DE SANTO ANTAO/PE BRL 18,329.00

– In the Federal result, contest 5654, a ticket from the city of Campina Grande, Paraíba, nº 54798, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 054798 LOTO MANIA CAMPINA GRANDE/PB BRL 500,000.00 2nd 077563 LOTOMIL BOM JESUS ​​FROM GOIAS/GO BRL 27,000.00 3rd 049520 ITABIRITO LOTTERY ITABIRITO/MG BRL 24,000.00 4th 022470 TIO PATS LOTTERY VALPARAISO DE GOIAS/GO BRL 19,000.00 5th 033493 KING OF GOLD LOTTERY DAYS OF AVILA/BA BRL 18,329.00

– In the result of Federal, contest 5653, a ticket from the city of São Luís, nº 94805, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 094805 COMPUSORTE SAO PAULO-SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 082032 VICTORY LOTTERY AVANHANDAVA/SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 009359 PRUDENT LOTTERIES PIRACICABA/SP BRL 24,000.00 4th 011742 CENTRAL LOTTERY PORTO FERREIRA/SP BRL 19,000.00 5th 023147 LUCKY CLUB LOTTERIES SANTOS/SP BRL 18,329.00

– In the result of Federal, contest 5652, a ticket from the city of São Luís (MA) was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 096497 TROPICAL LOTTERY SAO LUIS/MA BRL 500,000.00 2nd 044302 LUCKY WAY LOTTERIES LIMEIRA/SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 089577 CRUISE LOTTERY LAGES/SC BRL 24,000.00 4th 038852 GOLDEN PALPITE LOTTERY PRESIDENT EPITACIO/SP BRL 19,000.00 5th 008413 SALIM LOTTERY PRAIA GRANDE/SP BRL 18,329.00

– In the Federal result, contest 5651, a ticket from the city of Adamantina (SP) was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 078205 ADAMANTINE LOTTERY ADAMANTINE/SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 053698 GOLDEN STAR LOTTERY BOM JESUS ​​DOS FORDOES/SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 019237 ESQUINA TREZE LOTS LTDA SAO PAULO-SP BRL 24,000.00 4th 064601 FLASH LOTERICA LTDA ME SAO PAULO-SP BRL 19,000.00 5th 051962 JORGE MELQUIADES PIMENTA IBIRITE/MG BRL 18,329.00

– In the Federal results, contest 5650, a ticket from the city of Cordeirópolis (SP), was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 032463 HOUSE LOTTERY POINT OF LUCK LAMB POLIS/SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 065395 MAMORERAS LOTERIAS LTDA ME JUNDIAI/SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 046507 GALO DE OURO LOTTERY UMUARAMA/PR BRL 24,000.00 4th 033279 ITALIAN LOTTERY SÃO BENTO DO SUL/SC BRL 19,000.00 5th 026223 TICKET NOT SOLD SAO PAULO-SP BRL 18,329.00

– In the Federal results, contest 5649, a ticket from the city of São Paulo, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 006542 UNIVERSE LOTTERY SAO PAULO-SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 088785 AVENIDA DA SORTE LOTTERY MACATUBA/SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 035329 LUCKY CRICKET LOTTERIES FLORIANOPOLIS/SC BRL 24,000.00 4th 089385 BEACH LOTTERIES GUARUJA/SP BRL 19,000.00 5th 047882 SALTENSE LOTTERY JUMP/SP BRL 18,329.00

– In the Federal results, contest 5648, a ticket from the city of São Paulo, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 059598 SHOW DOS MILHOES LOETRIAS LTDA SAO PAULO-SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 076678 HOUSE LOTTERY PLACAR DA SORTE PLATES/PA BRL 27,000.00 3rd 010191 TICKET NOT SOLD SAO PAULO-SP BRL 24,000.00 4th 013741 FORTUNE AGENCY PORTO ALEGRE/RS BRL 19,000.00 5th 021848 VALINHOS LOTTERIES VALINHOS/SP BRL 18,329.00

– In the Federal result, contest 5647, a ticket from the city of Santos, in São Paulo, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 082051 CAT LOTTERIES SANTOS/SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 029674 MATRIX LOTTERY GARCA/SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 085998 SO JOY LOTTERY WATERFALL / RS BRL 24,000.00 4th 031163 STAR LUCK LOTTERIES JUNDIAI/SP BRL 19,000.00 5th 026990 MAGNUM LOTTERY SAO PAULO-SP BRL 18,329.00

– In the result of the previous Federal, contest 5646, a ticket from the city of Araçatuba, in São Paulo, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 022415 LUCKY CLOVER ARACATUBA/SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 065838 THE BALL SANTAREM/PA BRL 27,000.00 3rd 033799 SENA DOS MILLIONS GOIANIA/GO BRL 24,000.00 4th 034387 BRUNELLI LOTTERIES RIO CLARO/SP BRL 19,000.00 5th 009414 TREVO SANTA MARIA LOTTERY SAO PAULO-SP BRL 18,329.00

– In the result of the previous Federal, contest 5645, a ticket from the city of Estiva, in Minas, was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 058676 MENDES LOTTERY STORE/MG BRL 1,350,000.00 2nd 009374 LOTERICA TREVO AZUL LTDA VACARIA/RS BRL 15,500.00 3rd 033251 FOREST SAO PAULO-SP BRL 14,000.00 4th 030407 STONE OF LUCKY LOTTERY ITABIRINHA/MG BRL 13,000.00 5th 027517 LUCK CHARM PORTO ALEGRE/RS BRL 12,227.00

– In the result of Federal 5644, a ticket from the city of São Paulo was awarded with R$ 500 thousand. Check out the other winning tickets and cities:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Prize Amount (R$) 1st 098404 LANZARA LOTERIAS LTDA SAO PAULO-SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 016366 MUNICIPAL MARKET LOTTERY CURITIBA/PR BRL 27,000.00 3rd 020988 JK AWARDS SOROCABA/SP BRL 24,000.00 4th 047878 L & I MARINA LOTTERIA LTDA ITABUNA/BA BRL 19,000.00 5th 050068 GERALDO LOTTERIES DRACENA/SP BRL 18,329.00

next draw

For those who want to try their luck in the next contest, the Federal draw takes place on Saturday, April 30, from 7 pm, this time by contest 5659. To play, you must purchase a ticket, or a fraction of it, at any lottery house or third parties accredited by Caixa.

How to bet on Federal?

Unlike other lotteries, at the Federal, the player chooses a ticket that will contain a five-digit number already printed, and he does not have the autonomy to choose the number himself.

Know the modality

Created in 1962 by the current president at the time, Jânio Quadros, the Federal Lottery is the most traditional in the country and will become sixty-year-old in 2022. The idea of ​​creation came from the desire for the Union to legislate exclusively on the drawing system. Even though they are not among the biggest prizes currently offered, Federal sweepstakes continue to be highly sought after in Brazil.