Revenue releases consultation of R$ 180 million

is open to Query to the residual lot of income tax refund referring to April 2022. The Federal Revenue informed last Monday, 25th, that 210,153 taxpayers will be able to withdraw a total of R$ 180,556,530.18 as of April 29th.

These residual refunds relate to prior years. More than 170 thousand taxpayers are not part of priority groups and will receive R$ 108,179,963.14.

The other BRL 72 million is intended for taxpayers with legal priority, such as the elderly over 80 (3,188 people), people aged between 60 and 79 (25,119 taxpayers), people with physical or mental disabilities or serious illness (2,295) and citizens whose main source of income is teaching (9,203).

how to consult

The consultation can be carried out on the website of the Federal Revenue, choosing the option “My Income Tax”, then “Consult the refund”. The tax authorities also have an app for cell phones and tablets, available for Android and iOS.

The refund falls into the bank account informed in the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) declaration. In case of credit error, the taxpayer must reschedule the deposit within one year, on the Banco do Brasil website or by calling the BB Relationship Center:

  • 4004-0001 (capitals);
  • 0800-729-0001 (other locations); and
  • 0800-729-0088 (hearing impaired).

If, after one year, the citizen still has not redeemed the money, he will have to do so directly on the Revenue website, through the e-CAC Portal. In this case, simply access the menu “Declarations and Statements”, option “My Income Tax”, then click on “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

