Revenue says seeking resources to maintain payment to the company that processes the Income Tax | Economy

This week, the Tax Authorities sent a letter to the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro) informing that it will no longer have the resources to pay the contract with the agency as of May 12.

Serpro is responsible for processing income tax returns and paying refunds. The company also provides services in consulting the Clearance Certificate of Debts (CND) and the CNPJ of companies, in addition to the validation of Electronic Invoices, among others.

On its website, Serpro informs that it is a company that provides information technology services, and that its main client is the Federal Revenue Service.

Serpro confirmed and received the letter from the Revenue informing about the possibility of payments being suspended. He informed, however, that he discusses contractual matters exclusively with the client.

According to Serpro, however, “there is no risk of prejudice to the processing of Income Tax or the payment of refunds to taxpayers.”

“Serpro will guarantee full availability and security of services related to Income Tax”, he added.

With standard operation, waiting for cargo release increases from 5 to 20 days

Since the end of last year, the Internal Revenue Service’s auditors have performed a standard operation. This means that services, such as checking cargo at ports and airports, among others performed by the agency, are carried out in a more rigorous way and in a greater than normal amount of products.

The move is a reaction to the cut of almost 50% in the IRS budget for this year. The value fell from R$ 2.7 billion last year to R$ 1.4 billion this year.

At the end of April, the National Union of Tax Analysts of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Sindireceita) warned that the cut of more than 50% in the Federal Revenue’s budget could paralyze essential activities and harm the routine of taxpayers and companies as of May.

According to the Union, the Federal Revenue currently has R$ 554.6 million for production services and system costs and other expenses with public companies Serpro and Dataprev.

“However, to maintain these contracts in 2022, the Federal Revenue needs a supplement of R$ 917.8 million”, he said.