Roger Machado has news at Grêmio for the match valid for Série B of the Brasileirão

During training this Tuesday (26), the coach made some changes to the team and trained the dead ball

Next Wednesday (27), at 7 pm, at the Germano Krüger stadium, Grêmio will face Operário in a match valid for the fourth round of the Brazilian Serie B Championship. Immortal comes from a victory, a draw and a defeat in the last matches played by the competition. Both teams have the same score, but the gaucho team is ahead by goal difference.

THE Guild held on the afternoon of this Tuesday (26), in Curitiba, the last training session before the confrontation against the rival. The commander Roger Machado may have Rodrigo Ferreira as a novelty in the starting lineup. The side enters the vacancy of Edilson, which is hurt. The rest of the team must be the same team that won against Guarani.

campaz must play on the right wing, despite being substituted at half-time. Roger Machado made some tactical adjustments to training at Athletico’s Caju training center, as well as activities with set pieces, as had already occurred in Porto Alegre. Given this, the likely lineup has: Brenno; Rodrigo, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello and Lucas Silva; Gabriel Teixeira, Campaz and Diego Souza.

THE Tricolor you will pass through three different cities during your stay at Paraná, since he disembarked and slept in Curitiba last Monday night (25). On Tuesday (26), after training, he moved to Ponta grossa by bus. After the confrontation, it will be in Sao Jose dos Pinhaisin the metropolitan area of Curitibato travel on Thursday (27).