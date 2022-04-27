Russia carries out prisoner exchange with the US | World

Russia and the United States carried out an exchange of convicts on Wednesday: American student Trevor Reed was exchanged for Konstantin Yaroshenko, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS, the Russian state agency.

“As a result of a lengthy negotiation process, on April 27, 2022, American citizen Trevor Rowdy Reed, previously sentenced in the Russian Federation, was exchanged for Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison by an American court. in 2010,” the ministry said.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday welcomed the release of American Trevor Reed from detention in Russia, where he has been detained since 2019.

“Today, we welcome Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family who have missed him so much. Trevor, a former US Marine, is free from Russian detention,” Biden said in a statement.

In a statement, his family thanked Biden and others involved in the release, saying “our family is living a nightmare.”

Biden did not comment on the details of the release, except to say, “The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I don’t take lightly.”

A Russian court sentenced ex-Marine Trevor Reed to 9 years in prison in July 2020. At the time, Russia alleged that he had assaulted 2 police officers. Trevor, on the other hand, said prison was political.

At the time of the hearing, Trevor’s father, Joey Reed, argued that none of the evidence presented by the Russian investigators was reliable and that it was a “corrupt” process.

Recently, in March of this year, Trevor Reed announced a hunger strike because of the way he was being treated by the jailers. The case became known to have happened during Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of smuggling four tons of cocaine into the US. He was arrested in Liberia in 2010 and extradited to the US, where he was found guilty and sentenced in September 2011. Yaroshenko insisted on his innocence and said he had not carried any cargo since the breakup of the Soviet Union.