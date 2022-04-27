Russia has already been weakened by war in Ukraine, says Pentagon

According to John Kirby, the US wants “Russia not to be able to threaten its neighbors again in the future”

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said this Tuesday (April 26, 2022) that Russia is a weakened state because of the war with ukraine.

“They [russos] they are a weaker army, they are a weaker state now”declared Kirby in an interview with CNNadding that Russia is isolating itself from other countries.

“We want Russia not to be able to threaten its neighbors again in the future”said. “Your economy is in shambles. Their armed forces were depleted in many ways, not completely, but they certainly suffered casualties and suffered losses in this invasion of Ukraine.”

The war in Ukraine has been going on for 2 months now. On April 19, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the conflict would enter a “new phase”, with intensified attacks on the breakaway region of Donbass. Read a summary of some of the main events since the beginning of the war in this report.

MILITARY AID

The US has promised new military assistance of $713 million to Ukraine and other countries in the region. The new financial aid would raise the total amount already transferred to the country since the beginning of the conflict to US$ 3.7 billion.

The promise was made during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Ukraine, on Sunday (24.Apr). He was accompanied by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. It was the 1st official visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. They met with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyand Ukrainian government officials for 3 hours.

In a statement issued on Monday (April 25), the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said the supply of weapons to Ukraine could “further inflame the conflict and lead to more losses”.

In an interview with a Russian TV channel, Antonov said that the arms supply is aimed at weakening Russia, but instead is disrupting peace talks between the countries. According to him, Americans are “throwing oil on the flames”.

Also on Monday, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovwarned theconsiderable” risks of a nuclear war in the event of a potential sale of US$165 million worth of ammunition from the US to Ukraine.

According to the US State Department, the Ukrainian government has said it needs to purchase cartridges from “non-standard ammo”, not regulated by nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

“I wouldn’t want to raise these risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we shouldn’t underestimate him“, said Lavrov in Russian state TV interview.

He accused the nato Of being “engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy”.

Kirby said on Tuesday that the chancellor’s speech is exaggerated and that the US will not change its strategy after statements considered “rhetorical”.