Russia ready to retaliate with Western weapons attacks

Russia said on Tuesday that its forces are ready to carry out retaliatory strikes if the Russians are hit with weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western nations.

“The army is ready to carry out retaliatory attacks if Russia is attacked with Western weapons,” the Moscow Defense Ministry said, quoted by the Tass news agency.

According to the note, “the attacks would be proportionate against decision-making centers in Kiev, where Western advisers are located”, mainly due to “attempts by London to pressure the Ukrainian authorities” to attack Russia.

The statement comes on the day Britain encouraged Ukraine to strike targets on Russian territory and as 40 NATO and allied countries gathered at the biggest American base in Europe, in Ramstein, where arms supplies are being debated.

Earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, an ally of Vladimir Putin, declared that the actions of the West and Kiev “may lead to the disintegration of Ukraine into several states”.

“As in recent years, today the tragic scenarios of global crises are being imposed by Washington,” Patrushev told the government newspaper Rossiskaia Gazeta, quoted by Interfax.

On February 24, Russian troops invaded Ukraine, triggering a war in which many people, including many civilians, lost their lives.

Yesterday (25), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov raised tensions by saying that he sees a “real risk” of a Third World War. “The danger [de uma Terceira Guerra] it’s serious, real, and we shouldn’t underestimate it,” he said in an interview with state TV.

The chancellor justified that the risk of a new war exists due to the unprecedented sanctions applied against Moscow by Western countries and the growing military support of Western nations for Ukraine.