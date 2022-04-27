Salvador continues with vaccination against covid-19

Vaccination against covid-19 takes place this Thursday (28), from 8 am to 4 pm, with the “General Released” strategy for application of the 1st dose in people aged 12 and over, in addition to the 2nd and 3rd dose for individuals with 18 years or older, regardless of being a resident of Salvador. The only requirement is to have the SUS Card linked to a municipality in the state of Bahia.

The interested party must present, obligatorily, originals and copies of the vaccination card, updated national digital vaccination card (ConectSUS), identification document with photo and proof of residence in the municipality of the State of Bahia.

The other groups not included in the “Liberou Geral” strategy must reside in Salvador and have their name listed on the Municipal Health Department (SMS) website. It also follows the vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years named on the SMS website list, in educational institutions in the capital of Bahia.

Documents:

Child or adolescent accompanied by the father or mother: It is necessary to have a name on the SMS website and, at the time of vaccination, present the original and copy of the identification document with photo of the father or mother who is present, original and copy of the identification of the child/adolescent, and originals of the vaccination booklet and SUS Card from Salvador of the child/adolescent.

Child or adolescent unaccompanied by father or mother: It is necessary to have their name on the website and, at the time of vaccination, to be accompanied by another person over 18 years of age. In addition, the Vaccination Form completed and signed by the child’s parent (father or mother) must be presented, along with a copy of the identification document with photo of the person responsible for signing the document, plus the original and copy of the identification document of the child/adolescent, in addition to the originals of the child/adolescent’s vaccination booklet and SUS Card from Salvador. The Vaccine Form is available for printing on the SMS website.

Adults: They must present the updated ConectSUS and official identification document with photo at the time of vaccination.

Research and study volunteers: To receive the 3rd dose, research and study volunteers must present the documents mentioned above, in addition to a statement from the research institute indicating that they are cleared for the 3rd dose, without prejudice to the continuation of the study/research.

Pregnant women and postpartum women: Pregnant women must submit a printed copy of the medical prescription. The puerperal women, in addition to the medical prescription, must also present a copy of the baby’s birth certificate or Declaration of Live Births.

Immunosuppressed – 4th dose and elderly people aged 80 years or older: Interested persons must be 18 years of age or older, have already taken the three doses of the vaccination schedule, having taken the 3rd dose by the date indicated in the strategy. In addition, it is mandatory to have the name on the SMS website.

Exceptional cases related to failure to submit complete documentation will be dealt with individually at the time of vaccination itself, as has been the case since the beginning of the strategy.

DEADLINES FOR THIS THURSDAY (27):

* 2nd DOSE – CORONAVAC: CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS 6 TO 17 YEARS OLD – WHO TAKEN THE FIRST DOSE UNTIL 3/31/2022

* 2nd DOSE – PEDIATRIC PFIZER: CHILDREN FROM 5 TO 11 YEARS OLD WHO TAKEN THE FIRST DOSE BY 3/3/2022

* 2nd DOSE CORONAVAC: EXTENDED UNTIL 4/28/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED

* 2nd JANSSEN DOSE: FOR THOSE WHO TAKEN THE FIRST DOSE/SINGLE DOSE OF JANSSEN UNTIL THE DATE OF 2/25/2022

* 2nd OXFORD DOSE: EXTENDED UNTIL 5/24/2022

* 2nd PFIZER DOSE: PEOPLE 12 YEARS OR OLDER UNTIL 5/24/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED

* 2nd DOSE: PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS EXTENDED UNTIL 5/24/2022

* 3rd DOSE: PEOPLE 18 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE BY 12/28/2021 – GENERAL RELEASED

* 3rd DOSE – PFIZER: IMMUNE SUPPRESSED 12 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE BY 3/2/2022

* 3rd DOSE: PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE UNTIL 11/24/2021

* 4th DOSE: IMMUNE SUPPRESSED PEOPLE 12 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 3rd DOSE BY 12/28/2021

* 4TH DOSE: ELDERLY 80 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 3rd DOSE UNTIL 12/28/2021

POSTS:

1st AND 2nd PEDIATRIC DOSES: CHILDREN 5 TO 11 YEARS OLD (INCLUDING IMMUNE SUPPRESSED)

Fixed posts: USF Lealdina Barros (Vale da Muriçoca), USF Imbuí, USF Pituaçu, USF Vale do Matatu, UBS Eunísio Teixeira (Saboeiro), USF Arraial do Retiro, USF Saramandaia, USF Cajazeiras V, UBS Péricles Cardoso (Barbalho), UBS Minister Alkimin, USF Jardim das Margaridas, UBS Orlando Imbassahy, USF San Martim III, USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Gal Costa, USF Pirajá, UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria), UBS Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF São Tomé de Paripe, USF São João do Cabrito, USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Ilha de Maré, USF Colinas de Periperi and USF Paramana.

1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th DOSES: PEOPLE 12 YEARS AND OLDER

Fixed posts: USF Sabino Silva (Northeast of Amaralina), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Parque de Pituaçu, UBS Cesar de Araújo, USF Curralinho, UBS Mário Andréa (Sete Portars), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas) , USF Sussuarana, USF Arraial do Retiro, USF Calabetão, USF Resgate, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Cajazeiras X, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), USF Terreiro de Jesus, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) , USF Joanes Leste, USF São Cristóvão, USF Alto do Coqueirinho, USF KM 17 (Itapuã), USF Santa Mônica, USF San Martin I, USF Cambonas (Via Regional), USF São Marcos, USF Boa Vista de São Caetano, USF Recanto da Lagoa II (Fazenda Coutos III), USF Antônio Lazzarotto (Platform), UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), USF Vista Alegre, USF Itacaranha, USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Ilha de Maré, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Paramana and USF Teotônio Vilela II (Nova Brasília de Valéria).