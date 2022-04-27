Samuel L. Jackson, Liv Ullman and Danny Glover Receive Honorary Oscars







Photo: Publicity/AMPAS / Modern Popcorn

The first Oscars of 2022 were handed over on Friday night (25/6) to actors Samuel L. Jackson, Liv Ullmann and Danny Glover, and director Elaine May. They were recognized for their professional and humanitarian accomplishments by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences during a fellowship dinner with this year’s Oscar nominees and guests from the film industry.

At 73, Jackson is well known for his work with Spike Lee, Quentin Tarantino and in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) films, but he had only received one Oscar nomination in his entire career, as Best Supporting Actor for “Pulp Fiction”. .

“152 movies, $27 billion at the box office, more than any other actor in history,” recalled Denzel Washington of Jackson’s box office performance as he introduced the honoree, who sat at the event alongside director Quentin Tarantino.

Jackson gave a short speech at the untelevised get-together, saying that “it was a pleasure to leave an unforgettable mark on the audience as ‘the number two gangster’, ‘the heist man’ or the ‘unforgettable black guy’, to name a few roles”. joked.

Actress Liv Ullmann, protagonist of Swedish director Ingmar Bergman’s main films and nominated for two Best Actress Oscars (“Face a Face” and “The Emigrants”), currently 83 years old, was introduced by John Lithgow as follows: ” To the few who assert that she was never considered one of our great actresses without Ingmar Bergman, I would answer them that Bergman probably wouldn’t have been considered one of our great filmmakers without Liv Ullman.”

Comedian Bill Murray was in charge of presenting the award to Elaine May, 89, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay for “Heaven Can Wait” and “The Secrets of Power.”

The three were recognized for their careers as artists. Danny Glover, star of the Lethal Weapon franchise, was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at age 75 for his political activism. In his more than 40-year career, Glover has organized campaigns for multiple causes, from the civil rights movement in the United States to the fight against Apartheid in South Africa.