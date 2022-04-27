São Paulo squad: Gabriel Neves recovers, but does not travel with the squad to Bolivia | Sao Paulo

Midfielder Gabriel Neves, who suffered a trauma to his right foot last Monday and did not train on Tuesday, participated in activities with the rest of the São Paulo squad this Wednesday morning, at the Barra Funda CT.

Despite this, he will not be with the tricolor delegation in Cochabamba, Bolivia, where on Thursday the team will face Jorge Wilstermann in the third round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage.

São Paulo travels this Wednesday afternoon directly to the city of the game on a chartered flight.

In the morning, coach Rogério Ceni made tactical adjustments in a work of 11 against 11.

São Paulo does not disclose a list of related parties, but at least three players who are usually Ceni’s starters traveled: defender Diego Costa, goalkeeper Jandrei and attacking midfielder Alisson.

Even so, it is likely that he will spare at least a few starters, as he did in the first two matches of the tournament – ​​both won by São Paulo, against Ayacucho, from Peru, and Everton, from Chile.

Thus, a possible escalation for the confrontation has Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Luan, Pablo Maia, Talles Costa and Nikão; Rigoni and Luciano.

São Paulo leads Group D with six points, three more than Ayacucho. Jorge Wilstermann and Everton have one point each.

