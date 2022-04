See times and places available for vaccination against Covid-19 in Maceió

To continue advancing with the vaccination against Covid-19, the Municipality of Maceió has units available in various parts of the city to ensure the convenience of the population’s access to vaccination.

According to the Municipality, there are still 25 spaces destined for this purpose. There are fixed places and Health Units specifically for vaccinating children from 6 to 11 years old.

Check the locations and hours of service at each Health Unit below.

URS Osvaldo Brandão Vilela (Ponta da Terra) – Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 8 pm URS Pitanguinha – Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 8 pm UBS Antônio de Pádua (Petrópolis) – Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 8 pm UBS José Tenório (Sawmill) – Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 8 pm UBS Tereza Barbosa (Eustáquio Gomes) – Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 8 pm URS Maria Conceição Fonseca Paranhos (Jacarecica) – Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 8 pm UBS Aliomar Lins (Benedito Bentes) – Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 8 pm UBS José Guedes de Farias (Conjunto Medeiros Neto, Santa Amélia) – Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 8 pm URS Roland Simon (Vergel) – Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm UBS Marlene Lanverly (St Lucia) – Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4 pm US João Paulo – Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm US IB Gato – Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4 pm USF Durval Cortez (Prado) – Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 8 pm USF Ouro Preto – Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm

Fixed points in Maceio

Maceió Shopping, from 9 am to 9 pm, from Monday to Saturday Osman Loureiro Bus Terminal (Clima Bom), from 9 am to 4 pm, from Monday to Saturday Carajás Home Center (Martins Board), from 9 am to 4 pm, Monday to Saturday CAT Móvel – Ponta Verde Beach – 10am to 9pm, from Sunday to Sunday Pátio Shopping – Monday to Saturday from 3pm to 9pm, and Sunday from 12pm to 6pm

Health units that exclusively serve children from 6 to 11 years old

20. II Health Center (Praça da Maravilha, Poço) – 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday

21. USF Cláudio Medeiros (Rio Novo) – 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday

22. USF Paulo Leal (Feitosa) – 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday

23. USF Arthur Ramos (Henrique Equelman) – 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday

24. Assistant Teaching Unit Professor Gilberto de Macedo (UFAL) – 9 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday

25. US Vanderli Maria de Andrade (Riacho Doce) – 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday

*with information from the consultancy.