see who should reinstall the declaration program

Those taxpayers who still have installed the version 1.0 of the PGD IRPF (Individual Income Tax Declaration Generator Program) will need to do the download of the new version made available by the Federal Revenue.

With the release of version 1.4, users of versions 1.1, 1.2 and 1.3 are expected to have the automatic download performed by the program itself.

For those who were still using version 1.0 installed, it is important to download the new version without deleting the previous one, because this way the chance of losing data already registered in the system is reduced.

How to install

Go to the IRS website;

Click on “Content Centers”;

Then select “Declaration Generator Programs”;

Choose “Income Tax (DIRPF)”;

Then, if you use Windows, click on “Download Program”;

Otherwise, click on the icon for your operating system;

After downloading, run the file;

The message “The IRPF 2022 program was found in the folder indicated for installation. Do you want to preserve the data?”;

Click “Yes“;

Now just click “Next” and wait for the installation to finish.

We remind you that the Federal Revenue extended the deadline for the IRPF declaration until May 31, 2022, which is the same deadline for the final declaration of estate and for the declaration of definitive departure from the country.

It was also reported that the tax amount due will have its expiration postponed to the end of May, but that the refund lots — at least so far — will follow the previously announced schedules, without any change.

If, by any chance, you have difficulties to install the program, or to carry out your declaration, the best thing to do is to go directly to a trusted accountant. These are the most qualified professionals to deal with all the bureaucracy involved in reporting to the Lion and, therefore, can save you a lot of headaches.