Senate approves cryptocurrency market with incentive for renewable energy — Senate News

In a symbolic vote, the Senate Plenary approved this Tuesday (26) the regulation of the national cryptocurrency market. The text, which is now back for analysis by the Chamber of Deputies, is the substitute presented by the rapporteur, Senator Irajá (PSD-TO), to PL 4.401/2021. The proposal provides guidelines for the “provision of virtual asset services” and regulates the operation of companies providing these services.

— We advanced the discussions of the report so that we could here today finally vote on this matter of regulation of crypto assets, or by some so-called cryptocurrencies, an extremely important and urgent matter. The Central Bank was constantly demanding Congress to position ourselves in relation to a regulatory framework that could understand the dimension of this new business environment,” explained Irajá.

He noted that crypto assets moved BRL 215 billion (buying and selling) in 2021 alone. Apart from the market as a payment method, which grew by 6% in the last year.

Cryptocurrencies are a completely digital type of money, traded over the internet. The accelerated growth of this market around the world has raised concerns about its use for money laundering in the face of insufficient regulation.

The substitute presented by Irajá incorporated ideas from other projects on the same topic: PL 3.825/2019, by Senator Flávio Arns (Podemos-PR); PL 3,949/2019, by Senator Styvenson Valentim (Podes-RN); and PL 4.207/2020, by Senator Soraya Thronicke (União-MS). The original text of PL 4.401/2021 is authored by federal deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ).

The changes will not apply to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

— With regard to the NFT, which is a kind of digital certificate of a service, this matter may indeed be regulated by the Executive in an act subsequent to approval — added the rapporteur.

According to Irajá, many know the NFT even as a kind of background. This type of certificate can even be used to launch, for example, a soybean production NFT, from a future year’s crop.

For the new market to work, providers of virtual assets services will have to obtain prior authorization “from an agency or entity of the Federal Public Administration”. Such authorization may be granted under a simplified procedure.

virtual assets

According to the approved text, a virtual asset is “the digital representation of value that can be traded or transferred by electronic means and used to make payments or for investment purposes”, with the exception of traditional national currencies and assets already regulated by law. . The Executive Branch will have to appoint an agency of the Federal Public Administration to define which financial assets will be regulated by the future law.

guidelines

The provision of virtual assets service will have to follow some guidelines, such as the obligation to control and keep the client’s resources in a segregated way. It will also have to adopt good governance practices, transparency in operations and a risk-based approach; information security and protection of personal data; protection and defense of consumers and users; protection of popular savings; solidity and efficiency of operations. It will also be required to prevent money laundering, concealment of assets, rights and values, combat the activities of criminal organizations, the financing of terrorism and the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, in line with international standards.

providers

The virtual asset service provider is defined as “the legal entity that performs, on behalf of third parties, at least one of the virtual asset services”, which can be:

Exchange between virtual assets and national or foreign currency;

Exchange between one or more virtual assets;

Transfer of virtual assets;

Custody or administration of virtual assets or instruments that allow control over virtual assets; or

Participation in financial services and provision of services related to the offering by an issuer or sale of virtual assets.

Other types of services may be authorized if they are directly or indirectly related to the activity of the virtual asset service provider.

The Executive Branch will also indicate which body will regulate the operation and supervision of the virtual asset service provider. Providers that already exist will be entitled to at least six months to adapt to the new rules and will be able to continue operating during this adaptation process.

frauds

The approved substitute amends the Penal Code to add “Fraud in the provision of services of virtual assets, securities or financial assets”, that is, “organizing, managing, offering portfolios or intermediating operations involving virtual assets, securities or any financial assets”. for the purpose of obtaining an unlawful advantage, to the detriment of others, inducing or keeping someone in error, through artifice, ruse, or any other fraudulent means”.

— Unfortunately, according to official data, these scams reached the level of R$ 2.5 billion, in the year 2021 alone, and need to be punished with all the rigor of the law. That is why we are here typifying this crime that was not provided for in the Brazilian Penal Code, much less white-collar crimes. It would be the crime called and popularly known as the crime of financial pyramid – explained the rapporteur.

The penalty will be two to six years imprisonment plus a fine.

— The penalty initially provided for in the substitute was imprisonment, from four to eight years, and a fine. At the suggestion of President Rodrigo Pacheco, which I accept as a complement to the vote, we will adapt it by establishing a time frame of two to six years of imprisonment plus a fine. It is a reasonable proposal, feasible, and that, as rapporteur, I accept in the complementation of the vote – said Irajá after a suggestion by the president of the Senate.

The cryptocurrency market will also be subject to the Consumer Protection Code, where applicable.

Providers of virtual asset services will have to keep the assets of financial resources and virtual assets separate from the respective backings of ownership for customers. The approved text also includes in the Money Laundering Prevention Law a list of public authorities required to transparently disclose their financial operations with crypto-assets.

Renewable sources

The approved text grants a tax benefit, until December 31, 2029, for machines and tools intended for enterprises that use 100% electricity from renewable sources in their activities and that neutralize 100% of greenhouse gas emissions from these activities. The rates of Pis/Pasep, Cofins, IPI and Import Tax will be zeroed for the import, industrialization or sale of hardware and software used in the activities of “processing, mining and preservation of virtual assets developed by legal entities governed by private law” . The authorization and supervision of the benefit will be the responsibility of the Executive Power.