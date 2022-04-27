Senators suggest creation of the career of Federal SUS Auditor – Politics

Policy

Nomination was delivered to the Federal Senate last week and suggests the creation of a bill by the Executive

By Ana Paula Chuva | 04/27/2022 13:29

Soraya Thronicke is one of the authors of the project (Photo: Disclosure)

Indication for drafting a bill to create the career of Federal Auditor of the SUS (Unified Health System), was filed in the Federal Senate last week. The objective is to strengthen supervision and improve management processes and service to public health users.

The document, authored by Senator Soraya Thronicke (Union) and Senators Alessandro Vieira (PSDB) and Zequinha Marinho (PL), was delivered on April 20 and proposes to the President of the Republic the creation of a career.

“We need to work on prevention before the “milk is spilled” and the damages continue to be paid by the citizen. Supervision is fundamental in the fight against corruption and I will not give up on that banner,” said Soraya.

According to the senator’s justification, it is up to the Executive Branch to evaluate the feasibility of creating a new career, however, the need for state actions in the area of ​​public health requires the performance of a body of servants dedicated exclusively to accounting, financial and budget.

For the servers of Denasus (National Department of Audit of the SUS), there is an urgent need to recompose the framework that is outdated due to lack of career structuring.

“We are almost closing the doors due to the low number of servers we have, because an internal selection process is carried out and as there is no career of Federal Auditor of the SUS, this does not generate interest on the part of the servers in composing the framework. There is also a delay in solving the issue”, says a note from Denasus.