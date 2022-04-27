Serasa offers credit card and loan to negative people

Having a negative CPF – popularly known as “dirty name” – is a factor that makes it difficult to obtain loan, credit card and financing next to banks. However, this does not mean that it is impossible to obtain credit under these conditions. Some financial institutions began to work with modalities aimed at this audience. Serasa, for example, offers loans and even credit cards for negative people.

Serasa’s negative loan can be requested in a fully digital way. The amount can be used to settle pending issues. The possible documents required as proof are the official document with photo, income and residence.

It is worth remembering that the loan for negative people is something to solve a momentary problem, until the person organizes their finances and gets other types of credit available in the market.

Loan for negative self-employed

Serasa’s loan for negative self-employed is suitable for those who are self-employed and have difficulty proving income. With terms of 6 to 36 months for payment, this is a type of credit offered to people who have an outstanding debt, but without a formal contract, the CLT.

To apply, simply access the eCred website, fill in the requested information and compare the offers available for the profile. Some documents may be requested as proof, such as an official photo, income and residence document.

Payroll loan

The payroll loan can be made by INSS retirees and pensioners, public servants or pensioners from municipal, state and federal agencies, military personnel or pensioners of the Armed Forces, provided that there is an agreement with the financial institution. Serasa rates start at 1.29% per month and the loan can be hired online. The person must have the identification document (RG, CNH), proof of income and bank details.

Loan with property guarantee

Another option is the loan with a property guarantee, which allows you to transform up to 60% of the value of the property into credit for loan. You will need to send the documents to the company and wait for the evaluation. If approved, simply sign the contract and register the requested documents.

Advantages of a secured loan:

Use your house, apartment, land or commercial property as collateral for your loan;

Transform up to 60% of the value of your property into credit for your loan;

Serasa eCred partners offer different limits and services for each consumer profile, including options with no annual fee.

With this guarantee, you get longer payment terms and the lowest interest rates on the market.

Loan without proof of income

The loan without proof of income from Serasa can be requested in a practical way over the internet. To do this, just access the website, answer a few questions and compare loan offers.

Some documents can be presented: official document with photo, CPF, proof of income and residence. In any case, the company will still do a review of the order.

Remembering that when you apply for a loan without proof of income, the bank will not know for sure how much you earn. Lack of certainty carries risk, and the greater the risk of default, the higher the interest charged.

prepaid credit card

Serasa’s prepaid credit card can be the right solution for those who want to subscribe to a digital service or need to hire mobility applications. It is a rechargeable option and, to use it, just put the desired amount, which gives you more autonomy and contributes to the control of your expenses.

You can use your prepaid card for situations where you need to register a credit card, such as online shopping, contracting certain services and more.

Payments are made in cash and cannot be paid in installments. Despite this, the prepaid card can even be an interesting alternative to negative ones, who tend to have more difficulty getting the famous “credit in the square”.

