Serasa offers special debt negotiation conditions

The emergency withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) began last Wednesday (20) and includes about 40 million people, who will be able to withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand. And, for those who want to allocate the amount to organize their financial life, Serasa Limpa Nome has special debt negotiation conditions.

Mason’s Glove becomes a poster boy for Amazon

Serasa Clean Name

through the Serasa Cleans website Name, the citizen who wants to pay off his debts has the ease of negotiating and closing agreements in up to 3 minutes. There are more than 33 million debts with up to 99% discount.

The institution acts as an intermediary with companies from different sectors, such as Claro, Banco do Brasil, Riachuelo, Casas Bahia, Carrefour, Sky, Havan and many others.

Use of the FGTS emergency withdrawal to organize your financial life

Workers who have a balance in active accounts (from current employment) and inactive accounts (from past jobs) can withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS.

On the other hand, on its Serasa Limpa Nome platform, Serasa has more than 69 million debts available for negotiation in the amount of up to BRL 1,000; that is, it is an opportunity for the worker to use the emergency withdrawal to pay off his debt at a discount and increase his credit score.

I have debts above R$ 1 thousand; can i withdraw a higher amount?

At this stage, withdrawals in the amount of up to R$ 1 thousand were released, even if the worker has a greater balance in the accounts linked to the fund. If the worker has a lower balance, he can withdraw the entire amount that is available.

Man wins $1 million in lottery because of ticket printing error

That is, if the worker has R$ 570.00 in the FGTS, he can withdraw the full amount; if you have BRL 230,000, you can withdraw only BRL 1,000. And even if you have more than one account linked to the fund, the withdrawal can only be made once.

However, if for you to organize your financial life you need a higher value, Serasa eCred offers a new type of credit: it is the loan with FGTS guaranteein which it is possible to advance up to seven FGTS withdrawals.

Loan with FGTS guarantee from Serasa eCred

Even though its name is negative, Serasa eCred, in partnership with Banco Pan, offers the user the possibility of contracting a loan guaranteed by the FGTS at rates well below the market, starting from 1.69% per month; while in the conventional type of personal loan, the rates start at 3.09% per month.

The loan can be contracted completely online and, after approval, the money will be in the user’s account within one business day, who can use the amount as they wish and even settle their pending issues through Serasa Cleans Nome.

The loan is paid annually on the date on which the worker’s birthday withdrawal is available, according to the schedule published by Caixa Econômica Federal.

What do I need to take out the loan?

It is not necessary to prove income to make the advance payment. Therefore, the only requirements to access the loan guaranteed by the FGTS from Serasa eCred are:

Inter Asset creates the Inter Dividend Portfolio Fund

Be of legal age;

Have in the account linked to the fund the minimum amount of R$ 300.00;

Opt for the birthday withdrawal;

Authorize Banco Pan to consult your FGTS information.

How to get a loan with FGTS guarantee?

To apply for a loan guaranteed by the FGTS, simply follow the steps below:

In the FGTS application (available for android and iOS ) choose the FGTS birthday withdrawal option;

Click on “Authorize banks to consult your FGTS” and on “Loan Saque-Aniversário”;

Then select Banco PAN, Serasa’s partner;

Register at Serasa eCred, make a credit simulation and choose the loan option with FGTS guarantee from the PAN;

Ready! The user will be directed to the PAN website, where he will be able to choose the contract by the site or via the app (available for android and iOS ) without human interaction; or via WhatsApp, with the support of specialists from Banco PAN.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the channel on YouTube and on our social networks, such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. So, you’ll keep track of everything banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com