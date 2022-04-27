Shazam 2 | Wonder Woman’s appearance in the film is detailed; know more

Advertising

Shazam 2 | Details of Wonder Woman’s appearance in the film are revealed; know everything

During the night of Tuesday of yesterday (26), the panel of the Warner at CinemaCon 2022, showing among various content, a first official trailer of Shazam 2confirming the participation of Wonder Woman in the movie.

Starred again by Zachary Levi as the title star and Asher Angel As the human, youthful version of the alter ego, the sequel will feature the superhero and his family dealing with powerful enemies and never-before-seen creatures introduced to the universe of DC Comics at the movies.

Confirmed only through rumors, the preview of Shazam 2 shown by the studios during the event in question, showed a brief moment of interaction between the Amazon and her protagonist. According to descriptions on the internet, Diana will initially appear in an amusing dream of the hero, where he imagines that the figure played by Gal Gadot and your girlfriend.

While its cast of lead actors is set to return for the sequel, the new film has confirmed additions from Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zeglera trio that will give life to the daughters of Atlas and, consequently, villains.

Shazam 2, or as originally titled, Shazam! Fury of the Godswill have direction again from David F. Sandberg and has its premiere scheduled for December 29 in Brazilian cinemas.

