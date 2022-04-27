Solar energy mega-farms cause problems in Japan

Critics cite the danger of solar panels being ripped off and thrown away. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

Residents criticize initiatives for fear of landslides and environmental risk;

Critics of mega-farms have sought a solution in the courts;

Japanese government will have to rethink its planning for solar energy.

Promoting the idea that solar energy is the future and seeking to stay less dependent of fossil fuels, Japan has invested heavily in “solar energy mega-farms” that have been installed on mountain slopes and in rural communities across the country. The initiative, however, has already caused a series of problems.

Many residents who live near these facilities claim that these gigantic solar energy destroy the environment and bring little benefit to neighboring communities. Residents’ main concern is the risk of landslides, as the “mega-farms” are built on steep mountain slopes.

Critics of this project also cite the danger of solar panels being ripped off and thrown away during strong typhoons, the risk of potentially harmful electromagnetic fields emitted by solar energy generation. The information is from Global Voices.

Another issue is the intense glare emitted by solar panels that can disrupt not only the lives of residents, but also the animals that live in the region. A 2021 survey by the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper found that 80% of Japan’s 47 prefectures have problems with solar energy mega-farms.

Residents of Heguri, a city of about 18,000 in Nara province, formed an opposition group and started a lawsuit to stop the construction of a planned 48-hectare, 50,000-panel solar mega-farm in their community.

They were primarily concerned about landslides, environmental destruction, and the 22,000 volts of electromagnetic waves programmed to pass directly under their city.

That renewable energy sources are an essential part of tackling climate change is undeniable, but the Japanese government will have to rethink the country’s approach to its mega solar energy projects.