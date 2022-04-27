Soon in Brazil, Honda Civic Cross will have 2.0 engine just like the sedan

Confirmed for Brazil for 2023, the North American Honda HR-V had information leaked ahead of time. The Japanese brand is a mystery about the model dubbed the Civic Cross, as it will be sold in markets where the real HR-V will also be. Without showing the interior, mechanical information and even the size, everything that comes out about the new model becomes news.

Proof of this is that internal documents from Honda revealed that the Civic Cross will have a 2.0 four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. It’s exactly the same mechanical set as the Civic sedan, which makes a lot of logic. After all, the two share a platform and several different components.

With 160 hp, the naturally aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder will present a significant improvement over the 143 hp of the 1.8 engine that was used in both the US and Brazil in the HR-V that has died. The exchange is the CVT, as is already maintained as a Honda tradition. No manual transmission, although this transmission is becoming popular again in niches in the USA.

Proof of this is that Acura’s Civic, the new Integra, has a clutch pedal version. The interesting thing about the leaked documentation is that the Civic Cross will have a four-wheel drive version. Its main rival, the Toyota Corolla Cross, offers this type of layout there in North America and Europe, but not in Brazil.

And the Brazilian hybrid?

The documents, however, did not reveal anything about the hybrid powertrain. Honda do Brasil has promised that the Civic Cross that will be sold here will use an electrified set. With that, it closes the trio of hybrids in our market along with the CR-V hybrid and the Civic e:HEV that arrives later this year.

As the American HR-V / Civic Cross and the Civic share the same platform and demonstrably the same 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine, the chances that the SUV will use the same hybrid set as the sedan are huge. It has an aspirated 2.0 that works as a power generator for the batteries of the electrical set.

However, in some very specific situations such as on the road, the gasoline engine comes into play as it is more efficient than the electric one. The combined power is 184 hp, equal to that of the Accord recently discontinued in our country. Consumption promises averages above 20 km / l in the sedan, while the SUV should repeat the numbers of the Accord on account of the extra weight and worse aerodynamics.

