Soybean: Market in Brazil’s ports finds support on dollar highs…

As the last one ended, this new week also started intense and volatile for the soybean market, both on the Chicago Stock Exchange and in Brazil. The day began with oilseed futures yielding almost 30 points, following aggressive declines in derivatives – led by oil -, but ended this Monday’s (25th) trading session retreating between 11.50 and 12.75 points in the main contracts, with the May recovering the US$ 17.00 and closing with US$ 17.03 per bushel. July concluded trading at $16.75 a bushel.

In addition to the grain, soybean oil and bran also mitigated the losses. Oil, which lost almost 3% throughout the day, ended the session with lows of 0.8%, while bran dropped 1.50%. Both also kept an eye on oil, which fell more than 3%.

The soy complex once again felt the aggressive pressure of the financial sector, which registered an intense day of risk aversion in the face of uncertainties about the Federal Reserve’s next actions on interest rates in the US and the worsening of Covid-19 in China.

According to international analysts and consultants, the worsening Covid-19 outbreak in China has brought down almost all commodities and stock indices in parts of the world. More than that, the tension of the financial market, averse to risk, awaiting the new measures from the Federal Reserve also continues to influence the evolution of quotations.

“Fears of a broader lockdown in Beijing are scaring investors, who are already worried about the risk of a global slowdown as the Fed raises interest rates to tame inflation. lowest level in nearly two years, as policymakers raced to contain an outbreak that was already affecting Shanghai amid the government’s firm adherence to its Covid-zero policy.

At the same time, the market remains attentive to the development of the 2022/23 crop in the United States and the weather conditions under which it develops, as well as the continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to the supply and demand fundamentals already known by the market.

BRAZILIAN MARKET

In Brazil, prices came to test R$ 200.00 per bag at ports, depending on payment and delivery terms, with an eye on the strong rise of the dollar. The American currency ended the day with R$ 4.88 and a gain of 1.47%. In the available, the indicative came close to that.

And according to market consultant Vlamir Brandalizze, the highs of the dollar have stimulated producers to do some new business, as they feel that Chicago can still feel some days of pressure, even if occasional.

“The high dollar is still offsetting the losses we have in Chicago”, says the consultant Brandalizze Consulting. “And from now on, the tendency is to pressure (the CBOT) with the advance of planting in the US, with the climate starting to warm up and giving conditions for planting”, he adds.