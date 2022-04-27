Stay on top of Wednesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) (SA:) have different results in the first quarter as TikTok takes a bigger bite of YouTube ad revenue. The flurry of balance sheets continues with Meta, T-Mobile, Qualcomm, Ford (NYSE:) (SA:) and others later. Russia shuts off gas for Poland and Bulgaria as an EU embargo on Russian looms. Global stress begins to affect the Brazilian stock market.

Here’s what you need to know in the financial markets on Wednesday, April 27th.

1. Big Tech’s big divergence could spell trouble for Meta

Tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet reported a sharp divergence in their first-quarter results, with Microsoft beating expectations thanks to a booming cloud hosting business and strong performance from LinkedIn (a reflection of trends in the labor market). .

Alphabet, on the other hand, has fallen far short of expectations, as advertising revenue has suffered both from increased competition from companies like TikTok and from consumers’ increased willingness to exit YouTube now that they are no longer in lockdown.

Microsoft shares were up 5.3% in premarket trading, while Alphabet’s stock was down 3.0% to what would have been an 11-month low.

The relatively weak performance of Alphabet’s ad business is likely to weigh on Facebook owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) (SA:) in preparation for its earnings call after Wednesday’s close.

2. Russia arms energy supplies as oil embargo approaches

Russia has cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after the two countries refused to pay for gas in rubles instead of euros or dollars.

The energy weaponry breaks more than 40 years of Russian and Soviet reliability in fulfilling their contracts and lifted European gas futures sharply for the second day.

The move should be seen as a wake-up call to Russia’s biggest customers, Germany and Italy, a day after Germany struck a deal with Poland that will greatly reduce its dependence on Russian oil and thus make it easier for Germany to abandon its opposition to an embargo. Under this agreement, Germany will be able to source crude oil for its refineries from Poland’s import terminal in Gdansk.

Furthermore, Russia’s production capacity could be affected as its storage tanks and pipelines would likely reach capacity almost immediately after a European embargo, further tightening the global market.

At 8:25 am, U.S. crude futures were up 0.50% at $102.21 a barrel, while oil futures were also up 0.50% at $105.13 a barrel.

The escalating economic dimension of Ukraine’s conflict, however, weighed heavily on , which fell to a five-year low for , and European stocks.

3. American stock market

U.S. stocks are expected to bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat, though they seem far from recouping all of their losses – Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:), for example, jumping less than 3% premarket after its 12.8% drop in the previous session.

At 8:27 am, futures for FX were up 0.91%, while 100 and FX were up 0.70% and 0.56%, respectively.

Visa and Mondelez are recovering in the premarket after posting better-than-expected results in the first quarter. Texas Instruments is extending losses after warning of supply chain restrictions on Tuesday. Mattel is booming after a WSJ report saying it is in talks to sell itself to private equity.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:) (SA:), General Dynamics (NYSE:), American Tower Corp (NYSE:) (SA:), CME Group (NASDAQ:)Inc (SA:), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:) ( SA 🙂 and Humana Inc (NYSE:)(SA:) – among many others – all report their results upfront, while Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:)(SA:), Amgen (NASDAQ:) (SA:), PayPal (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Ford lead release their numbers later.

4. Dollar hits new highs

There will be new insights into how quickly the US housing market is weakening when the pending home sales data for March is released at 11am. They have fallen over the past four months against a backdrop of rising prices (up 20% year-over-year, according to S&P Global SPGI) and rising mortgage costs.

Weekly data from the Mortgage Banking Association shows the 30-year mortgage rate hit a 13-year high of 5.20% last week, while applications have fallen over the past six weeks.

The retail and wholesale inventory data at 9:30 a.m. may also be of interest to shed light on how quickly end-consumer demand is cooling.

Expectations of monetary tightening and recession in Europe pushed the US to a new two-year high overnight.

5. Brazilian market begins to feel the effects of international tension

Volatility spreads across the Brazilian market, with risk aversion spreading again among investors. Yesterday, 26, it closed with a drop of 2.23%, at 108,212.86 points, being its seventh day in a row with losses, while the dollar rose 2.35%, at R$ 4.9901, approaching the level of R$ 5 even with the Central Bank holding the extraordinary auction of ten thousand foreign exchange swap contracts.

The stock market’s fall has been happening since the beginning of April, when Ibovespa’s gains accumulated a high of 16% since the beginning of the year. With the market stress, this index advance melted to 4%. Future interest rates are also rising in this context.

According to experts consulted by Valor Econômico, the deterioration of the global scenario made investors look for protective assets. This is a reflection of growing fears that the world economy will slow as the chances increase that the US will raise interest rates more quickly and that China continues with tight restrictions because of the pandemic.

