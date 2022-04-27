Tesla loses $126 billion in market value after Elon Musk buys Twitter

The car maker’s decline has reached 23% since April 4, which equates to a loss of US$ 275 billion; Shareholders fear that billionaire will sell shares to fund the purchase of the social network

Elon Musk will have to fulfill the agreement until October 24th under penalty of US$ 1 billion and contract termination



Since he announced his desire to buy the twitteron the 4th of April, Elon Musk causing changes in the market. This Tuesday, the 26th, the day after the announcement of the purchase of the social network, the car manufacturer Tesla, which belongs to the billionaire, had a drop of US$ 126 billion (R$ 629 billion). In all, however, the company’s decline reaches 23% in market value, which is equivalent to a loss of US$ 275 billion (R$ 1.3 trillion). The devaluation is due to shareholders’ fear that Musk will sell a large part of the shares to help pay for the purchase of the social network. To carry out the transaction, the billionaire sent a document to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission declaring that he wants to obtain two loans from Morgan Stanley, one for US$13 billion and the other for US$12.5 billion. He has pledged to withdraw the remainder of the $21 billion worth of his own fortune.

Musk will have to fulfill the deal by October 24th under penalty of $1 billion and contract termination if he doesn’t get the promised funding. In addition to the market, the purchase of Twitter continues to be a topic among world authorities, who use the communication tool. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, of Mexico, said he expects more transparency with advertising and an end to the use of robots and censorship on the social network. In turn, the International Federation of Journalists condemned the billionaire’s acquisition of the network. According to the entity, the purchase threatens pluralism and freedom of the press.

*With information from reporter Victor Hugo Salina