Test directors would have COVID







Eduardo Freitas in action: he and Niels Wittch are doubts for Miami because of COVID Photo: FIA/Disclosure

2022 really is an impressive year. For this season, F1 decided to put two Race Directors in order to reduce the possibility of situations like Abu Dhabi 2021 happening again. As was widely reported and we also talked about here, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas have played the role.

But as we are not in quiet times, English Sky Sports and The Telegraph report that the two have been diagnosed with COVID-19. In theory, there would be time for Wittich and Freitas to be ready to play their roles. But… The problem is that, to enter the US, both have to present a negative COVID test. The time will be very short. But what if they can’t, what would it look like? For this season, Herbie Blash, a former Brabham mechanic who worked for years at the FIA, has also been named.

Blash works as a kind of “consultant” for the two. In theory, nothing would prevent him from playing the role of Race Director, since most of the issues are dealt with by the Commissioners. It wouldn’t fail in some ways to be a throwback to Charlie Whiting times. Blash lived with him for years and, with his experience, could easily play the role. But a lot of people end up raising the possibility of…Michael Masi coming back!

Since the end of the 2021 championship, the Australian has been armored and, as far as is known, is still part of the FIA’s roster. In theory, no formal reason would prevent him from returning to office, even temporarily. But he wouldn’t stop being that “climate” parading in Miami…

Let’s wait for the next few days. When consulted, the FIA ​​says they are “unfounded rumours”. What is certain is that we will have a Miami GP, whether with a titular or reserve Race Director… even because the FIA ​​has professionals who could assume this position without major problems.