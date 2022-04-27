‘The Avengers’ turns 10 years old; Check out 5 facts about the movie

Movie that marked the first crossover between Marvel heroes, The Avengers complete ten years since its launch in Brazil this Wednesday, 27.

The film was responsible for launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as it is known today, uniting stories of diverse characters and bringing to life one of the biggest franchises to ever hit the big screen.

With Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Archer hawk (Jeremy Renner), the film is still on the list of the biggest box office in the cinema, having raised more than 1.5 billion dollars.

Did you want to see the movie again? THE Estadão separated some curiosities about the production for those who want to kill the nostalgia. Check out:

Hulk Actor Swap

Some may not remember, but whoever played the green hero in The incredible Hulk2008, was not Mark Ruffalo, but Edward Norton.

The actor would reprise the role in The Avengersbut the negotiations ended up not going forward and he was replaced by Ruffalo, who is in front of the character to this day.

In 2019, Norton told the newspaper The New York Times that the salary offered by Marvel was lower than he wanted and claimed creative differences.

“They weren’t doing something long and dark and serious. But it doesn’t matter. We had a positive discussion about continuing with the films, but we looked at how long it would take, and I just wouldn’t do it,” he said.

Partnership between Marvel and Disney

The Avengers it was the first Marvel film to be distributed by Disney. The purchase of the rights was made in 2009 for more than 4 billion dollars.

Paramount, which was responsible for the films before the deal, even distributed Iron man 2, Thor and captain America for contractual reasons, but as of 2012, all films in the franchise became part of Mickey’s company.

The partnership bears fruit to this day. All MCU movies and series have been available on Disney+ since the streaming platform arrived in Brazil in November 2020.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

In the original Marvel comics, who names the Avengers are the Ant Man and the Wasp. That’s why the company had plans to include them in the team’s first film, something that ended up not happening.

In 2018, the screenwriter and director of the 2012 film, Joss Whedonsaid that he considered inserting the characters in the film, in a version that would exclude the participation of Black Widow.

That ended up not happening and Ant-Man only got a solo movie in 2015, while The Wasp made his first appearance in the MCU in the sequel to the long one.

All planned?

the great villain of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Thanos, first appears in the MCU in the post-credits scene of the team’s first film. The character is on screen for just a few seconds, but it was enough for fans, years later, to believe it was all planned out.

In an interview with Deadline, the director of Ultimatum, Joe Russosaid that, in fact, part of the “brilliance” of Kevin Feigepresident of Marvel Studios, comes from the fact that not always everything goes to plan.

“You have an idea, but you can’t have a plan if the movie doesn’t go well,” he said. “As the movie [Os Vingadores] was successful, had a certain ‘what else can we do?’

Post credit scene

The second post-credit scene of The Avengers it was recorded months after filming ended. According to Kevin Faige, the idea of ​​getting the heroes together to eat shawarma at a diner after the final battle came about when the movie was ready.

So that they could gather and reconcile the schedule of all the actors, the scene was filmed after the premiere of the feature, just 17 days before the official release.

Chris Evans had to wear a wig and keep his hand on his face throughout the scene, to hide the characterization he kept for another film.

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais