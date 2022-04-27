The Batman | Can Michelle Pfeiffer be the new Catwoman?

Advertising

The actress Michelle Pfeiffer gave life to important Cat Woman in Batman: The Return. She was one of the most outstanding stars in giving life to the famous character, recently in an interview she commented on whether she would return to the role. Such information leaves fans curious, even if Zoë Kravitz live the character in the new “The Batman”, anything can still happen.

When questioned by The Hollywood Reporter about this comeback, the famous actress responds:

"It would depend on the context, but yes, I would consider".

Despite this, there is no confirmation of the possibility and everything indicates that she will not play opposite Robert Pattinson. This is due to the fact that the director of the film, Matt Reeves, has commented that he would like to bring new faces to the classic characters. Even with the confirmed sequel, it is possible that Zoe will continue in the role of the famous vigilante, who has also been played by Anne Hathaway.

About “The Batman”

The film’s plot is set in Bruce Wayne’s second year as a Gotham City vigilante. Even as a young man who has yet to fully refine or control his anger, Batman differs from previous Batman films by focusing on the difficult rise of a hero swimming against the tide, rather than focusing on his troubled origin, the height of his story, or the end of his career.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craigand starring Robert Pattinsonbeside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

“The Batman” is now available in theaters and on HBO Max.

