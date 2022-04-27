The Batman | Director describes details of the Joker’s story

Advertising

The film “The Batman” debuted at the beginning of last month and is still a success among fans of DC Comics. With Gotham’s new vigilante played by Robert Pattinson, the long of Matt Reeves features a new Joker. The director reveals some details of the secondary villain, which was briefly explored.

The filmmaker described the history of the new joker like a personality thatwas formed by the world looking at him as if he was a terrifying freak since childhood.”.

He defines that this condition of the villain has haunted him since he was little. This new construction connects with the previous ones, but presents certain differences with everything that has been seen in theaters.

About “The Batman”

The film’s plot is set in Bruce Wayne’s second year as a Gotham City vigilante. Even as a young man who has yet to fully refine or control his anger, Batman differs from previous Batman films by focusing on the difficult rise of a hero swimming against the tide, rather than focusing on his troubled origin, the height of his story, or the end of his career.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craigand starring Robert Pattinsonbeside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

“The Batman” is now available in theaters and on HBO Max.

