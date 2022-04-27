The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein and More Bethesda Content Are Free on Steam

Company started the process of transitioning games from its own launcher to Steam

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory; The Elder Scrolls: Arena and The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall are now available to play for free on Steam. The entry of classic games in the game store of valve is part of a process already announced by the Bethesda to migrate games from your launcher to Steamto then discontinue its own launcher until the day may 11.

Link to Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory on Steam

Link to The Elder Scrolls: Arena on Steam

Link to The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall on Steam

Other additions by the developer to Valve’s play store were the Creation Kit for fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition, who are editors for creating mods on these two titles. In addition, the Public Test Server of Fallout 76 (PTS) is also now available on Steam.

Bethesda Classics on Steam

It is possible that these classic games are not known by a part of the public. In this way, we have separated the synopses of each one of them to explain a little about it (below). It is worth mentioning that, as they are older games, the titles do not require powerful hardware on the computers and come to weigh a maximum of 1 GB of storage space.

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory

Wolfenstein®: Enemy Territory is a free-to-play, objective-based, multiplayer first-person shooter set in World War II. Up to 32 players choose between Axis or Allies and fight on six maps based on real battlegrounds. Play as one of five unique classes (engineer, medic, soldier, field agent or special ops) and collaborate with your team to complete objectives necessary for victory.

The Elder Scrolls: Arena

Jagar Tharn, the Imperial warmage, betrays Emperor Uriel Septim by imprisoning him in a parallel dimension, assuming the Emperor’s identity and his place on the throne. A lone prisoner must travel to Tamriel’s most famous and dangerous locations to collect the parts of the Staff of Chaos, save the Emperor and free the empire.

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall

The ancient golem, Numidium, a powerful weapon once used by the great Tiber Septim to unify Tamriel, has been found in Iliac Bay. In the ensuing power struggle, the king of Daggerfall is murdered and his spirit haunts the kingdom. Emperor Uriel Septim VII sends his champion to the province of High Rock to ensure the king’s spirit rests and to prevent the golem from falling into the wrong hands.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Guru3D