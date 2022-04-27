The first photo of Margot Robbie as Barbie is already with us; check it out – Vogue

+



Margot Robbie (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Warner Bros Studios has revealed a preview of the Mattel biopic that many have been waiting for: the Barbie.

starring Margot Robbie and with a star-studded cast, the iconic doll’s live-action adventure is set to hit US theaters on July 21, 2023.

Directed by Greta Gerwigwho co-wrote the script with his partner Noah Baumbach, production is underway and a first image has been shared.

In it, Robbie appears in her pink convertible and wearing a set inspired by the 60s (it is worth remembering that the doll was created in March 1959 and became popular in the following decade). Fans are already eager to check out the look of the KenBarbie’s boyfriend, who will be played by Ryan Gosling.

Margot Robbie as Barbie (Photo: Playback/ @warnerbrosuk)

Here’s everything we know so far about the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie.

Who is in the cast of the Barbie movie?

Margot Robbie will star in the lead role, with Ryan Gosling confirmed to play Barbie’s boyfriend Ken. Other actors joining the LuckyChap Entertainment production are Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera and Oscar winner Emerald Fennell. Perhaps most intriguing is that Sex Education’s Emma Mackey has also signed on to appear alongside Netflix co-star Ncuti Gatwa in a yet-to-be-revealed role – with rumors that Robbie’s doppelgänger could play one of Barbie’s three younger sisters: Skipper, Chelsea and Stacie.

What is the plot of the Barbie movie?

The film will revolve around the doll who lives in Barbieland and is forced to leave due to her ‘imperfections’. From there she begins an adventure in the real world and discovers along the way that perfection can only be found within her. If that sounds painfully cliché, it’s worth noting that feminist author Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) is writing and directing the film, with input from her partner Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”).

When will the Barbie movie be released?

Warner Bros Pictures confirmed at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas that the film will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

According to Margot Robbie, the film will take into account previous criticisms of Barbie.

In her cover interview for the August 2021 issue of British Vogue, Robbie admitted that creating a live-action Barbie movie “comes with a lot of baggage” as well as “a lot of nostalgic connections.” “But with that come many ways to attack him. People usually hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what this movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing, and they’re like, ‘Oh well, maybe I don’t know…’” It’s not It’s no secret that the franchise’s lack of diversity has also proven controversial historically – and it’s something Gerwig will need to tackle in the film.

Robbie took on the role of another famous blonde: Amy Schumer

The Oscar host dropped out of the project due to conflicts over the nature of the film. “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted it, which was the only way I was interested in doing it,” Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter. Another red flag: the fact that she sent a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels to celebrate winning the role. “The idea that this is exactly what every woman should want, right then and there, I should have said, ‘You got the wrong girl.

Barbie is actually one of two Mattel icons to star in Hollywood.

Lily Collins is set to play Polly Pocket in a feature film about the ’90s toy directed by Lena Dunham. “I am so thrilled to show my love for this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart, fun movies that speak to them without condescension,” the Girls creator shared with her. Variety.

As for Collins? “As a child obsessed with Polly Pockets, it’s a real dream come true,” she wrote alongside a photograph of herself as a child on Instagram. “Truly so excited to be acting as a producer and as Polly herself! I can’t wait to dive into this pastel world…”.