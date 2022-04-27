The Netflix movie that doesn’t want to convince you of anything, but will hook you and take your breath away until the last scene

One of the great magic of Hollywood is to understand the force behind the narrative of common men who, for some reason, become heroes and from that leap to make memorable films. Perhaps the last great movie of possible messiahs was “Sully: The Hero of the Hudson River” (2016), directed by the incomparable Clint Eastwood, about Chesley Sullenberger, the Sully, a civil aviation pilot who in 2009 lands a crashed plane in the waters. of the river that cuts through New York. Mixing elements that range from the protagonist’s animistic exploration, presenting the audience of what kind of man he is trying to draw a profile, while also permeating unclear characteristics of the places he has been through, Eastwood offers the viewer a vast panorama of someone who could not have acted differently. And let no one think that Captain Sullenberger has become absolute unanimity, incensed around the world at the mere mention of his name. As is often the case with genuine heroes, the pilot faced an insane witch hunt, for, in addition to being resurrected for the umpteenth time problems with aircraft and airlines, which neglect them, he was accused of morbid exhibitionism, that is, Sully would have made use of from particularly dramatic circumstances, which could have escalated into an unprecedented catastrophe, to boast of his expertise at the helm of a vehicle of almost inestimable dimensions that carries a hundred and a half passengers and threatens to sink for reasons that no one can explain, and worse. : in the perverse minds of these people, Sully himself would have given rise to the episode.

Heroes go through situations like these, and more than misunderstanding and ill will, they are victims of the backbiting of those who would never have the courage, much less the bravery to undertake something even similar. This fearlessness, allied to a boldness that, however anchored in the impetus that is intended, identifies the clear ethical limits imbued in each action that he thinks of taking, is an inseparable part of the heroes, who much more than mere mortals, are faced with dilemmas that put to the test their ability to react quickly to stimuli exogenous to a certain line of behavior and their moral fiber. Like Eastwood, director Gideon Raff strives to compose a panel of his characters that extends beyond vain humanity in “Mission in the Red Sea”, released in 2019, three after the veteran’s beautiful work. Raff is undoubtedly competent in demonstrating the value of his story, much richer in conflict than a plethora of non-fiction features about attacks by monstrous creatures, sequels led by good mages who fight evil mages or even those who allude to the mythical nature of a character. The film captures the need to praise the portrayed feat, without, however, ever abdicating the most human aspect of the plot. Which, not by chance, makes it even more fantastic.

The film recalls the true story of a group of Mossad agents, the Israeli secret service, who freed hundreds of Ethiopian Jewish refugees from the Sudanese government in the early 1980s. metaphysics of his script, betting on melodrama: the Ethiopians flee the Sudanese siege, in which heavily armed men pursue them, and take shelter in trucks parked around them, which, as will be known later, were arranged by Israeli agents. Something almost goes out of control during the operation, but Ari Levinson manages to carry out his mission. Chris Evans manifests this scenic vigor until the end, showing that his character is the axis around which the plot will run. Many other conflicts focus on his good-natured figure in which tragedies seem increasingly inescapable, but result in tense scenes that the audience can better appreciate by admitting their condition a degree above the place occupied by their peers.

Ari’s plans to remain in Sudan and continue assisting refugees, victims of increasingly dishonorable outrages, must be abandoned, but the protagonist, of course, is not convincing him to drop everything and return to Israel knowing that there are still several Jewish citizens for being saved, no matter if born on soil other than the Holy Land, including Kebede Bimro, one of the leaders of the Ethiopians, played by Michael K. Williams. Sure of the need to have a very detailed plan up your sleeve if you want to persuade your superiors, the fanciful side of the film begins to be seen here, improbable like many of the real events that cinema records. Without further narrative elaboration, Raff pulls out of his hat the central argument of his film, the purchase of a disused resort on the coast of Sudan as a front to receive and expatriate the last hostages held in Ethiopia. To do so, he will count on the support of Sammy Navon, in the role of Alessandro Nivola; Rachel Reiter, played by Haley Bennett; Jake Wolf, played by Michiel Huisman; and Max Rose, by Alex Hassell. Walton Bowen and Ethan Levin, the senior officers of Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley, respectively, should lend themselves to the role of Ari’s superego, but even if they are aware of the insubordination of their cadres, fostered by him, however much they recognize that he is out of control, cast a vote of confidence in it. Meanwhile, the hotel has become a sensation in the vicinity of Khartoum, attracting caravans of tourists and making Ari and his companions have to manage the business as if that really was the new life they were looking for. It is this option to assume the absurdity of the story that makes “Mission in the Red Sea” a film, to say the least, curious.

Film: Mission in the Red Sea

Direction: Gideon Raff

Year: 2019

Genres: Espionage / Action

note: 8/10