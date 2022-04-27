THE POWER OF WRITING | 93 News

American semiotics is fantastic!

In the 1980s, taking advantage of the weakening of the Soviet empire that suffered from low IQ in almost all of its ruling elite, especially the largest, with excess degrees and lack of political training; and with two fatal measures, namely the increase in anti-Soviet propaganda and the introduction of a viscerally anti-Soviet pope – the Polish Karol Wajtyla – finally “the West managed to overthrow the regime that terrified so many rich people. But it was during the 1980s, in fact since the banking sector took full political control of the world in 1972, obviously outsourcing the bad times to traditional politicians, that propaganda took to the heights with the news of the threat of “Soviet terror” and its terrible machine. of grinding people, in a nuclear war as well as in a conventional one.

In addition to the contaminated news, terrifying academic theses, movies, books, everything was part of that ideology. It also contaminates world pop music and even our MPB: rock bands and singers, such as the German Alphaville and its beautiful Forever Young (young forever), Zé Ramalho, with his Canção Agalopada and the band RPM, with Alvorada Voraz, among dozens of others, composed the soundtrack of the second half of the 70’s and the entire 80’s.

In 1991, Soviet communism – what was then of interest – ended. And to praise the new times comes, once again, beautiful, sad, melancholic and generating uncertainties Wind of Change, by the German band Scorpions. In the performing arts, however, the flood of end-of-the-world films with political verve disappeared to make way for the sectarian, selfish, limiting identity ideology, much more controllable by the system. Starting with the very friendly ecology: a real and worrying topic, but always properly oriented towards never being resolved, except for the cash problem of companies that started to profit from cash flows.

Quickly cut, the nostalgic and stubborn catastrophists continued to produce wonders that were placed at the bottom of the shelves, even with stars of the first magnitudes. However, now with the terrifying Beast of the Apocalypse – Putin’s Russia – back, conveniently the shelves have been rummaged and returned to the fore to reinforce the daily terror bulletins, among us masterfully interpreted by the great American spokesperson in Santa Cruz lands: the Globo Television Network. Of course also by means of flow.

The day before yesterday I watched The Book of Eli.

Within the genre “end of the world horror. Fantastic. From 12 years ago, but re-introduced by Netflix; equal to an always excellent Denzel Washington, starring Eli, a kind of messenger of the word – the whole Bible – where, even finally assaulted by a poor Carnegie (Gary Oldman) blinded by the ambition of power, he memorized each verse of each chapter of each one from books… written in pounds. So useless to any ordinary person like Carnegie. That only has strength. And the most interesting thing is that after being left with apparently nothing, helped by an occasional fan (Mila Kunis), Eli arrives at his destination, on the islet of Alcatraz where the miracle of writing and its proliferation of fantastic knowledge is in full swing. by an old bookseller and his typography.

The grandiose rebirth of civilization, provided by the press and its democratization of knowledge!

It gives a lot to think about, the film.